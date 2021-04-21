ORLANDO, Fla., April 21 (UPI) -- NASA postponed the SpaceX Crew-2 launch of four astronauts from Florida to the International Space Station by one day, to Friday morning, due to weather risks.
Liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon Endeavor capsule is now planned for 5:49 a.m. EDT on Friday from Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
The launch was previously scheduled for Thursday morning, but weather in the Atlantic Ocean seems too rough to allow for an emergency splashdown of the capsule if needed, space center director Bob Cabana said in a press conference Wednesday at Kennedy.
"Although the weather's probably gonna look great at the launch site, we're worried about those down-range winds and wave heights in case of an abort, should that happen," Cabana said.
Weather at the launch site on Friday morning is 90% favorable for launch, with only a 10% chance of rain causing a problem, according to a U.S. Space Force forecast.
The capsule crew consists of NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough as mission commander and Meghan McArthur as mission pilot, Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide.
They will conduct science experiments and space station maintenance for six months on the orbiting laboratory.
All four crew members have flown to space before, astronaut Tracy Caldwell said at Wednesday's press conference.
The Crew-2 members "have proven through their performance, that they can and they will get the job done," Caldwell said. "All four have a wealth of spaceflight experience and some of the best personalities in our corps today."
The launch is the first to carry astronauts on a reused SpaceX capsule and rocket. Endeavour was first launched May 30, carrying McArthur's husband, astronaut Bob Behnken, and Doug Hurley on the first crewed SpaceX mission.
NASA prepares for next launch to International Space Station
From left to right, the crew for the second long-duration SpaceX Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station -- mission specialist Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, pilot Megan McArthur of NASA, commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA, and mission specialist Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency -- undergo training in Hawthorne, Calif.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is on the launch pad Saturday at Launch Complex 39A during a brief static fire test ahead of NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission.
From left to right, Deputy Director of Flight Operations at Johnson Space Center Norm Knight, deputy chief of the Astronaut Office Andrew Feustel and director of the Flight Operations Directorate at NASA's Johnson Space Center Stephen Koerner conduct a dress rehearsal in preparation for the launch in firing room four of the Launch Control Center at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is rolled to Launch Complex 39A on Friday.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission is the second crew rotation mission of the spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the ISS as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.
From left to right, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough and Japan AEA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide pose for photographs at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday.
McArthur is preparing for launch on the second operational mission from the Space Center with the crew.
"We're excited to fly on these flight-proven vehicles," mission commander Kimbrough said during a live broadcast at the space center after the astronauts arrived.
Astronauts McArthur and Kimbrough deplane following arrival at Kennedy Space Center.