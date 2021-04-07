A video still from a SpaceX broadcast in 2020 shows a stack of SpaceX Starlink satellites drifting away from the upper stage of a rocket after launch, which is scheduled to happen again Wednesday. Photo courtesy of SpaceX

ORLANDO, Fla., April 7 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to loft its 24th cluster of Starlink communications satellites into orbit from Florida on Wednesday.

Liftoff is scheduled at 12:34 p.m. EDT aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Weather should be nearly ideal for the launch, with less than a 10% chance of cumulus clouds causing a problem, according to an official forecast from the U.S. Space Force.

SpaceX has launched around 1,300 Starlink satellites since the first mission in May 2019.

The company plans to cover the globe with high-speed Internet service, available at $99 per month after purchase of hardware. So far, the service is available in a test mode for certain areas of North America and the United Kingdom.

SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell said Tuesday during a virtual forum at a satellite conference that the company has no plans to change its pricing plan for the near future or offer different tiers of pricing.

A backup attempt for Wednesday's launch, if needed, is scheduled for 12:12 p.m. EDT Thursday. Starlink launches are instantaneous, so there's no time for delays if problems occur during the countdown.

SpaceX will attempt to recover the first-stage booster for the rocket, which has been used on six previous missions, including the launch that took NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station in May.