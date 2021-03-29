March 29 (UPI) -- Researchers have optimized a process to turn rubber tire waste into graphene, which can be added to concrete to curb carbon emissions, according to a study published Monday in the journal Carbon.
Though recycled tire waste is already a component of Portland cement, graphene strengthens concrete "at the molecular level," so less concrete has to be used for roads, according to researchers.
"Concrete is the most-produced material in the world, and simply making it produces as much as 9% of the world's carbon dioxide emissions," study co-author James Tour said in a press release.
"If we can use less concrete in our roads, buildings and bridges, we can eliminate some of the emissions at the very start," said Tour, a chemistry professor at Rice University.
The majority of 800 million tires discarded each year are burned for fuel or used for other applications, but 16% of them end up in landfills, according to the researchers.
"Reclaiming even a fraction of those as graphene will keep millions of tires from reaching landfills," Tour added.
Tour co-led the research to develop the optimized process for turning waste from rubber tires into graphene, along with assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering Rouzbeh Shahsavari.
Researchers previously developed a process that involves a jolt of electricity to convert plastic and food waste into graphene, a lab video shows.
The process is called a flash process since it emits a bright flash. Though rubber was more challenging, scientists used Flash Joule Heating to optimize the process, the new study shows.