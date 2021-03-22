This is an artist's concept of NASA's Ingenuity helicopter on Mars, which could be usher in a new method to explore the Red Planet. Image courtesy of NASA | License Photo
A photo from NASA's Mars rover Perseverance shows the protective shield that once covered the Ingenuity helicopter on the Martian surface after the rover dropped it over the weekend. Photo courtesy of NASA
Workers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., put finishing touches in 2019 on the Mars helicopter Ingenuity. Photo courtesy of NASA
ORLANDO, Fla., March 22 (UPI) -- NASA's plan to fly a helicopter on Mars for the first time in a few weeks could start a new era of interplanetary exploration like the space agency's little Sojourner rover did in the 1990s, according to several experts.
The Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, will be dropped from the Perseverance rover soon, but NASA hasn't determined the exact date. The rover ejected a shield that covered the helicopter over the weekend.
Ingenuity is purely a demonstration like Sojourner was, but it will provide images of the surface around the Perseverance rover.
Depending on its success, NASA may be able to use helicopters to explore Mars faster, said Robert Zubrin, founder and president of the non-profit Mars Society, which advocates for Martian exploration.
"Rovers are great, yeah, but they're slow," Zubrin told UPI. "A rover might go 600 feet in a day, but a helicopter could fly 600 feet in a few minutes, and possibly more than 100 miles in a day at some point."
Zubrin said he thinks Ingenuity is one of the most exciting elements of the Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars on Feb. 18. The rover and the helicopter made the 300-million-mile journey after being launched from Florida in July.
Zubrin said he and the society's 5,000 members eagerly anticipate seeing Ingenuity fly. The little helicopter weighs only 4 pounds, but has dual solar-powered rotors 4 feet in diameter to lift it in the thin Martian air.
"We would use helicopters as drones for reconnaissance for human explorers in the future," he said. "We could even use a combination of helicopters and robots to help set up human habitats on Mars before people arrive.
"Ultimately, it's conceivable that astronauts could travel around Mars in helicopters -- but they'd have to be much bigger and more powerful."
Mars has a surface area equivalent to Earth's continents, so more efficient means to explore it are important, said Ray Arvidson, professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis. He has been involved in every Mars mission since Viking landed on Mars in 1976.
"If the helicopter experiment is a success, it opens up new avenues for exploring the planet, with very detailed reconnaissance from an airborne platform complementing rovers on the ground," Arvidson said.
I've been busy since landing on Mars. Hear from members of my team about what I've been checking off my to-do list lately and what they're planning for me and the #MarsHelicoper, Ingenuity, in the upcoming days. Leave your Qs for them in the comments. pic.twitter.com/6MRsYjq0Ae— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) March 19, 2021
Such aerial views will allow more efficient characterization of Mars' "rich and complicated geologic history," he said.
It remains to be seen if Ingenuity will provide images of the terrain that could help guide Perseverance through Jezero Crater, where it landed, said Kirsten Siebach, assistant professor of planetary geology at Rice University in Houston.
Such help for the rover isn't a goal for the helicopter, but it could happen, she said.
Even on Earth, geologists often use flying drones to scout difficult terrains like canyons, cliffs or volcanoes, she said.
"If you can't quite see a rock or you can see it off in the distance, you can fly a drone there to help you figure out if it's worth going there," Seibach said. "Future rovers may be paired with drones to aid navigation."
She noted that Perseverance's main goal is to find rocks that provide evidence of past life on Mars. The rover will drill rock samples that NASA intends to retrieve and send back to Earth on future missions.
Siebach hopes to examine those samples one day.
"A success with Ingenuity would just open up the possibilities for the next generation of spacecraft to provide a new angle on Mars that we've never seen before," she said.
Dispatches from Mars: Perseverance rover sends images
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image of its "ejectable belly pan" laying on the surface of Mars on March 14, using its onboard Left Navigation Camera (Navcam). Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
Perseverance acquired this image of its "ejectable belly pan" laying on the surface of Mars using its SHERLOC WATSON camera, located on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
A key objective for Perseverance's mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. In cooperation with the European Space Agency, subsequent NASA missions would send spacecraft to Mars to collect these sealed samples from the surface and return them to Earth for in-depth analysis. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
Perseverance acquired this image on March 6, of the area in front of it using its onboard Front Right Hazard Avoidance Camera A. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
Perseverance took this photo on March 4 of a rocky mound in Jezero Crater, which NASA scientists said is likely a remnant of an ancient river delta. Photo courtesy of NASA
Perseverance acquired this image of the area in back of it using its onboard Rear Left Hazard Avoidance Camera. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
Perseverance acquired this image using its onboard Left Navigation Camera on March 3. The camera is located high on the rover's mast and aids in driving. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
The rover can be seen in this enhanced HiRISE color image at its landing site six days after touchdown on February 24. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
Perseverance rover acquired this image using its left Mastcam-Z camera. Mastcam-Z is a pair of cameras located high on the rover's mast. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
Perseverance documents the Martian surface. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
The Martian surface is documented is detail from Perseverance. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
The navigation cameras aboard the Mars rover captured this view of the rover’s deck on Monday. This view provides a look at PIXL (the Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry), one of the instruments on the rover’s stowed arm. Photo courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech
This panorama, made by the navigation cameras aboard Perseverance, was stitched together from six individual images after they were sent back to Earth. Subsequent missions, currently under consideration by NASA in cooperation with the European Space Agency, would send spacecraft to Mars to collect these cached samples from the surface and return them to Earth for in-depth analysis. Photo courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech
This is the first high-resolution, color image to be sent back by the Hazard Cameras (Hazcams) on the underside of NASA's Perseverance Mars rover after its landing on February 18. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
This high-resolution still image, from the camera aboard the descent stage, is part of a video taken by several cameras as NASA's Perseverance rover touched down on Mars. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
Perseverance can be seen falling through the Martian atmosphere in the descent stage, its parachute trailing behind, in this image taken on Thursday by the High-Resolution Imaging Experiment camera aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The ancient river delta, which is the Perseverance mission's target, can be seen entering Jezero Crater from the left. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
An illustration depicts the rover driving in the foreground across the plain of Jezero Crater, where the robotic explorer landed safely. Image courtesy of NASA
An image showing where Perseverance Mars rover landed is shown during a NASA Perseverance rover mission post-landing update, on February 18, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
Members of NASA's Perseverance Mars rover team watch in mission control as the first images arrive moments after the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
The first photos taken by NASA's Perseverance Mars rover after landing on the Martian surface. A key objective for Perseverance's mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
These computer simulations show Perseverance landing on the Martian surface. The rover will characterize the planet's geology and past climate, paving the way for human exploration of the Red Planet and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith. Image courtesy of NASA | License Photo
In this illustration of its descent to Mars, the spacecraft carrying NASA's Perseverance rover slows down using the drag generated by its motion in the Martian atmosphere. Hundreds of critical events must execute precisely on time for the rover to land on Mars safely. Entry, descent, and landing, or "EDL," begins when the spacecraft reaches the top of the Martian atmosphere, traveling nearly 12,500 mph. The cruise stage separates about 10 minutes before entering into the atmosphere, leaving the aeroshell, which encloses the rover and descent stage, to make the trip to the surface. Image courtesy of NASA | License Photo
An illustration of Perseverance on Mars, launched from Earth in July. It is the fifth rover to successfully reach Mars, and is the first of three that may return rocks samples to Earth. Image courtesy of NASA | License Photo