March 18 (UPI) -- NASA plans another attempt to test-fire the massive SLS moon rocket Thursday in rural southern Mississippi, with a goal to simulate an eight-minute launch for a lunar mission.

The test-firing of the rocket's core stage engines is scheduled during a two-hour window that opens at 3 p.m. EDT at the space agency's Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis.

Teams of workers for NASA and The Boeing Co. loaded more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic, or supercooled, liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen into the tanks to power the four RS-25 engines.

A similar test of the rocket in January was cut short after a little more than one minute because safety parameters had been set too conservatively, according to NASA.

The agency postponed another planned attempt in February due to a faulty valve component in the liquid propulsion system. That component was replaced, NASA Acting Administrator Steve Jurczyk said during an interview Wednesday.

The goal of the test is "to operate the core stage long enough for things to reach, like thermal equilibrium and equalized pressure, so we get that data and have confidence in the operation of the core stage," Jurczyk said.

NASA still hopes to launch the rocket, along with two side boosters, into space later this year for an uncrewed test flight around the moon, he said. For the test Thursday, "we will be essentially simulating the flight trajectory" for a lunar launch."

That means the engines will be angled and moved during the test-firing in the same way they would to steer the rocket on a path toward a lunar trip, Jurczyk said.

NASA's Artemis moon missions, originally outlined during the Trump Administration, once included a 2024 crewed mission to land on the moon.

But Jurczyk said he and others at the space agency realize that goal is "very highly unlikely" due to lack of approved funding from Congress.

NASA's women astronauts -- at least one likely to walk on moon Jasmin Moghbeli Moghbeli poses for a portrait in the Systems Engineering Simulator for the International Space Station and advanced spaceflight programs at the Johnson Space Center on July 9, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA Moghbeli poses for a portrait in the Systems Engineering Simulator for the International Space Station and advanced spaceflight programs at the Johnson Space Center on July 9, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA Jessica Watkins Watkins is helped into a spacesuit before underwater spacewalk training at Johnson Space Center on May 22, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by David DeHoyos/NASA Watkins is helped into a spacesuit before underwater spacewalk training at Johnson Space Center on May 22, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by David DeHoyos/NASA Kayla Barron Barron dons her spacesuit in Houston on July 12, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI Barron dons her spacesuit in Houston on July 12, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI Kate Rubins Rubins prepares for a spacewalk on board the International Space Station on August 10, 2016. She will train for the moon mission. Photo courtesy of NASA Rubins prepares for a spacewalk on board the International Space Station on August 10, 2016. She will train for the moon mission. Photo courtesy of NASA Christina Koch Koch collects and packs Mizuna mustard greens grown and harvested inside the International Space Station's veggie botany facility on November 13, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo courtesy of NASA Koch collects and packs Mizuna mustard greens grown and harvested inside the International Space Station's veggie botany facility on November 13, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo courtesy of NASA Anne McClain Expedition 59 astronaut McClain is helped out of the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft just minutes after she landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on June 25, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA Expedition 59 astronaut McClain is helped out of the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft just minutes after she landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on June 25, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA Stephanie Wilson Wilson poses for a portrait at Johnson Space Center on July 11, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA Wilson poses for a portrait at Johnson Space Center on July 11, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA Jessica Meir Meir sits for her portrait in an Extravehicular Mobility Unit, the suit used for spacewalks, on September 11, 2018. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Josh Valcarcel/NASA Meir sits for her portrait in an Extravehicular Mobility Unit, the suit used for spacewalks, on September 11, 2018. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Josh Valcarcel/NASA Nicole Aunapu Mann Nicole Aunapu Mann attends the announcement that she was being assigned to the Boeing CST-100 Starliner Crew test flight to the International Space Station on August 3, 2018. Photo Bill Ingalls/NASA Nicole Aunapu Mann attends the announcement that she was being assigned to the Boeing CST-100 Starliner Crew test flight to the International Space Station on August 3, 2018. Photo Bill Ingalls/NASA Tracy Caldwell Dyson Dyson pauses for a portrait in her spacesuit before going underwater in the Neutral Buoyancy Lab at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on July 8, 2019. Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI Dyson pauses for a portrait in her spacesuit before going underwater in the Neutral Buoyancy Lab at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on July 8, 2019. Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI Loral O'Hara O'Hara stands in front of a T-38 trainer aircraft at Ellington Field near Johnson Space Center on June 6, 2017. Photo by Robert Markowitz/NASA O'Hara stands in front of a T-38 trainer aircraft at Ellington Field near Johnson Space Center on June 6, 2017. Photo by Robert Markowitz/NASA Zena Cardman Cardman awaits the next steps from instructors during water survival training in Houston on August 23, 2017. Photo by David DeHoyos/NASA Cardman awaits the next steps from instructors during water survival training in Houston on August 23, 2017. Photo by David DeHoyos/NASA Sunita Williams Expedition 32 flight engineer and Expedition 33 commander Williams participates in spacesuit fit check at the Johnson Space Center on September 8, 2011. Photo courtesy of NASA Expedition 32 flight engineer and Expedition 33 commander Williams participates in spacesuit fit check at the Johnson Space Center on September 8, 2011. Photo courtesy of NASA Jeanette Epps Epps sits for her portrait on September 30, 2009. Photo by Robert Markowitz/NASA Epps sits for her portrait on September 30, 2009. Photo by Robert Markowitz/NASA Megan McArthur McArthur poses for a portrait on the Crew Access Arm of the mobile launcher at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 25, 2019. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA McArthur poses for a portrait on the Crew Access Arm of the mobile launcher at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 25, 2019. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA Shannon Walker Walker welcomes viewers at the Johnson Space Center to watch the live coverage of Expedition 40/41 launch as it unfolds at Baikonur, Kazakhstan, on May 28, 2014. Members of the crew can be seen on the nearby screen. Photo courtesy of NASA Walker welcomes viewers at the Johnson Space Center to watch the live coverage of Expedition 40/41 launch as it unfolds at Baikonur, Kazakhstan, on May 28, 2014. Members of the crew can be seen on the nearby screen. Photo courtesy of NASA

