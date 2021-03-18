NASA briefly tested the Artemis SLS rocket's core stage January 16 at Stennis Space Center in southern Mississippi, and plans another test Thursday. Photo courtesy of NASA
NASA's SLS moon rocket, depicted in flight in this artist's concept, is to be tested at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi during an eight-minute firing Thursday. Photo courtesy of NASA
Four huge engines on the core stage of NASA's SLS moon rocket are shown on a test stand at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, where Boeing and the space agency plan an eight-minute test firing Thursday. Photo courtesy of NASA
March 18 (UPI) -- NASA plans another attempt to test-fire the massive SLS moon rocket Thursday in rural southern Mississippi, with a goal to simulate an eight-minute launch for a lunar mission.
The test-firing of the rocket's core stage engines is scheduled during a two-hour window that opens at 3 p.m. EDT at the space agency's Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis.
Advertisement
Teams of workers for NASA and The Boeing Co. loaded more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic, or supercooled, liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen into the tanks to power the four RS-25 engines.
A similar test of the rocket in January was cut short after a little more than one minute because safety parameters had been set too conservatively, according to NASA.
The agency postponed another planned attempt in February due to a faulty valve component in the liquid propulsion system. That component was replaced, NASA Acting Administrator Steve Jurczyk said during an interview Wednesday.
The goal of the test is "to operate the core stage long enough for things to reach, like thermal equilibrium and equalized pressure, so we get that data and have confidence in the operation of the core stage," Jurczyk said.
NASA still hopes to launch the rocket, along with two side boosters, into space later this year for an uncrewed test flight around the moon, he said. For the test Thursday, "we will be essentially simulating the flight trajectory" for a lunar launch."
NASA's women astronauts -- at least one likely to walk on moon
Jasmin Moghbeli
Moghbeli poses for a portrait in the Systems Engineering Simulator for the International Space Station and advanced spaceflight programs at the Johnson Space Center on July 9, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA
Jessica Watkins
Watkins is helped into a spacesuit before underwater spacewalk training at Johnson Space Center on May 22, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by David DeHoyos/NASA
Kayla Barron
Barron dons her spacesuit in Houston on July 12, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI
Kate Rubins
Rubins prepares for a spacewalk on board the International Space Station on August 10, 2016. She will train for the moon mission. Photo courtesy of NASA
Christina Koch
Koch collects and packs Mizuna mustard greens grown and harvested inside the International Space Station's veggie botany facility on November 13, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo courtesy of NASA
Anne McClain
Expedition 59 astronaut McClain is helped out of the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft just minutes after she landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on June 25, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA
Stephanie Wilson
Wilson poses for a portrait at Johnson Space Center on July 11, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA
Jessica Meir
Meir sits for her portrait in an Extravehicular Mobility Unit, the suit used for spacewalks, on September 11, 2018. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Josh Valcarcel/NASA
Nicole Aunapu Mann
Nicole Aunapu Mann attends the announcement that she was being assigned to the Boeing CST-100 Starliner Crew test flight to the International Space Station on August 3, 2018. Photo Bill Ingalls/NASA
Tracy Caldwell Dyson
Dyson pauses for a portrait in her spacesuit before going underwater in the Neutral Buoyancy Lab at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on July 8, 2019. Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI
Loral O'Hara
O'Hara stands in front of a T-38 trainer aircraft at Ellington Field near Johnson Space Center on June 6, 2017. Photo by Robert Markowitz/NASA
Zena Cardman
Cardman awaits the next steps from instructors during water survival training in Houston on August 23, 2017. Photo by David DeHoyos/NASA
Sunita Williams
Expedition 32 flight engineer and Expedition 33 commander Williams participates in spacesuit fit check at the Johnson Space Center on September 8, 2011. Photo courtesy of NASA
Jeanette Epps
Epps sits for her portrait on September 30, 2009. Photo by Robert Markowitz/NASA
Megan McArthur
McArthur poses for a portrait on the Crew Access Arm of the mobile launcher at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 25, 2019. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA
Shannon Walker
Walker welcomes viewers at the Johnson Space Center to watch the live coverage of Expedition 40/41 launch as it unfolds at Baikonur, Kazakhstan, on May 28, 2014. Members of the crew can be seen on the nearby screen. Photo courtesy of NASA
NASA's women astronauts -- at least one likely to walk on moon
Jeanette Epps
Epps sits for her portrait on September 30, 2009. Photo by Robert Markowitz/NASA
Megan McArthur
McArthur poses for a portrait on the Crew Access Arm of the mobile launcher at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 25, 2019. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA
Shannon Walker
Walker welcomes viewers at the Johnson Space Center to watch the live coverage of Expedition 40/41 launch as it unfolds at Baikonur, Kazakhstan, on May 28, 2014. Members of the crew can be seen on the nearby screen. Photo courtesy of NASA
Jasmin Moghbeli
Moghbeli poses for a portrait in the Systems Engineering Simulator for the International Space Station and advanced spaceflight programs at the Johnson Space Center on July 9, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA
Jessica Watkins
Watkins is helped into a spacesuit before underwater spacewalk training at Johnson Space Center on May 22, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by David DeHoyos/NASA
Kayla Barron
Barron dons her spacesuit in Houston on July 12, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI
Kate Rubins
Rubins prepares for a spacewalk on board the International Space Station on August 10, 2016. She will train for the moon mission. Photo courtesy of NASA
Christina Koch
Koch collects and packs Mizuna mustard greens grown and harvested inside the International Space Station's veggie botany facility on November 13, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo courtesy of NASA
Anne McClain
Expedition 59 astronaut McClain is helped out of the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft just minutes after she landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on June 25, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA
Stephanie Wilson
Wilson poses for a portrait at Johnson Space Center on July 11, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA
Jessica Meir
Meir sits for her portrait in an Extravehicular Mobility Unit, the suit used for spacewalks, on September 11, 2018. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Josh Valcarcel/NASA
Nicole Aunapu Mann
Nicole Aunapu Mann attends the announcement that she was being assigned to the Boeing CST-100 Starliner Crew test flight to the International Space Station on August 3, 2018. Photo Bill Ingalls/NASA
Tracy Caldwell Dyson
Dyson pauses for a portrait in her spacesuit before going underwater in the Neutral Buoyancy Lab at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on July 8, 2019. Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI
Loral O'Hara
O'Hara stands in front of a T-38 trainer aircraft at Ellington Field near Johnson Space Center on June 6, 2017. Photo by Robert Markowitz/NASA
Zena Cardman
Cardman awaits the next steps from instructors during water survival training in Houston on August 23, 2017. Photo by David DeHoyos/NASA
Sunita Williams
Expedition 32 flight engineer and Expedition 33 commander Williams participates in spacesuit fit check at the Johnson Space Center on September 8, 2011. Photo courtesy of NASA
Jeanette Epps
Epps sits for her portrait on September 30, 2009. Photo by Robert Markowitz/NASA
Megan McArthur
McArthur poses for a portrait on the Crew Access Arm of the mobile launcher at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 25, 2019. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA
Shannon Walker
Walker welcomes viewers at the Johnson Space Center to watch the live coverage of Expedition 40/41 launch as it unfolds at Baikonur, Kazakhstan, on May 28, 2014. Members of the crew can be seen on the nearby screen. Photo courtesy of NASA
Jasmin Moghbeli
Moghbeli poses for a portrait in the Systems Engineering Simulator for the International Space Station and advanced spaceflight programs at the Johnson Space Center on July 9, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA
Jessica Watkins
Watkins is helped into a spacesuit before underwater spacewalk training at Johnson Space Center on May 22, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by David DeHoyos/NASA
Kayla Barron
Barron dons her spacesuit in Houston on July 12, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI