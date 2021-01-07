Science News SpaceX launches Turkish satellite from Florida By Paul Brinkmann ( ) ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 7 (UPI) --

SpaceX successfully launched a Turkish communications satellite, the Türksat 5A, from Florida on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Liftoff occurred at 9:15 p.m. aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which was about 45 minutes later than SpaceX had originally scheduled for the launch though well within its four-hour launch window.

The Space Force had forecast a 30% chance that bad weather could prompt a delay.

"The primary weather concern for a Thursday evening launch attempt will be cumulus clouds and thick clouds," according to the forecast.

European firm Airbus Defense and Space built the satellite in England and France, with significant Turkish contributions, for the Turkish company Türksat.

The spacecraft will provide television and internet broadcast services over Turkey, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

Türksat 5A will use electric propulsion to control its orbit, with a launch mass of 7,716 pounds.

NASA, SpaceX launch historic mission to space station A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Crew-1 lifts off from Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo On board Dragon are NASA astronauts commander Michael Hopkins, pilot Victor Glover and mission specialist Shannon Walker, as well as Japanese mission specialist Soichi Noguchi. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo The Crew Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts aboard is headed for the International Space Station, a 27 1/2-hour journey. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo NASA astronauts Shannon Walker (L to R), Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi wear SpaceX spacesuits wave as they walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building to depart for launch Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi engages with the crowd as he prepares to depart. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo NASA astronauts Shannon Walker (L to R) and Mike Hopkins and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi prepare to depart for the launch pad. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo The astronauts wave before they ride to Complex 39A to board the Dragon spacecraft as the first operational crew to be launched on SpaceX equipment to the International Space Station. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine makes comments during a press conference at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 13. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo An alligator starts to cross a road while photographers set up remote cameras as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is being prepared to launch the first operational Crew Dragon spacecraft on November 13. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft atop is seen on the pad at Launch Complex 39A after being rolled out overnight as preparations continue for the Crew-1 mission on November 10. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen as it is rolled out of the horizontal integration facility at Launch Complex 39A on November 9. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo Japanese space agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi speaks to members of the media after arriving from Houston at the Launch and Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on November 8 ahead of SpaceX's Crew-1 mission. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo NASA astronauts Shannon Walker (L to R) Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins, and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, are seen after arriving at the Launch and Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center ahead of SpaceX's Crew-1 mission. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts participate in crew equipment interface testing at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif., on September 24. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo