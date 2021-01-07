Trending

SpaceX successfully launched a Turkish communications satellite, the Türksat 5A, from Florida on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Liftoff occurred at 9:15 p.m. aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which was about 45 minutes later than SpaceX had originally scheduled for the launch though well within its four-hour launch window.

The Space Force had forecast a 30% chance that bad weather could prompt a delay.

"The primary weather concern for a Thursday evening launch attempt will be cumulus clouds and thick clouds," according to the forecast.

European firm Airbus Defense and Space built the satellite in England and France, with significant Turkish contributions, for the Turkish company Türksat.

The spacecraft will provide television and internet broadcast services over Turkey, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

Türksat 5A will use electric propulsion to control its orbit, with a launch mass of 7,716 pounds.

NASA, SpaceX launch historic mission to space station

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Crew-1 lifts off from Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Read More

SpaceX, L3Harris pursue hypersonic missile defense system Elon Musk's SpaceX crewed launches led space events in 2020 SpaceX, Blue Origin, Dynetics await NASA lunar lander decision


Trending Stories

Study links little crocodile evolution in last 200M years to lack of need
Study links little crocodile evolution in last 200M years to lack of need
Scientists see competition of magnetic orders from 2D sheets of atoms
Scientists see competition of magnetic orders from 2D sheets of atoms
NASA prepares Orion simulator for lunar mission training
NASA prepares Orion simulator for lunar mission training
Wind bands, jet streams spotted on nearest brown dwarf
Wind bands, jet streams spotted on nearest brown dwarf
SpaceX, L3Harris pursue hypersonic missile defense system
SpaceX, L3Harris pursue hypersonic missile defense system

Follow Us

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Photo Gallery

 
Congress certifies Electoral College vote
Congress certifies Electoral College vote
 
Back to Article
/