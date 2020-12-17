ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX delayed the launch of the company's second spy satellite mission, NROL-108, for the U.S. government Thursday morning in Florida.

The countdown stopped at 1 minute, 53 seconds before the planned 9:45 a.m. EST liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket from Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. No reason was given immediately for the halt.

Wind and clouds already had pushed the launch back 45 minutes, according to SpaceX.

The company said it might recycle the countdown, but did not set a specific launch time. The launch window extends to noon.

SpaceX intends to land the first-stage booster of the rocket on a landing pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, about 10 miles south of the launch site.

Elon Musk's company first launched a U.S. spy satellite, NROL-76, in May 2017 for the National Reconnaissance Office, which is part of the Department of Defense. Most such missions have been conducted in recent years by United Launch Alliance.

The government says very little about such classified missions, except that the rocket is carrying a "national security payload designed, built and operated by the agency ... to provide intelligence data to the United States' senior policymakers, intelligence agencies and the defense department."

The National Reconnaissance Office's mission is to provide information for intelligence requirements, research and development, and to assist in emergency and disaster relief.