A SpaceX Starship rocket prototype that looks similar to this one shown in September 2019 is prepared for a nearly eight-mile-high test flight on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of SpaceX

SpaceX's Starship SN8 stands on a test site at the company's Boca Chica, Texas, launch and development complex on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of SpaceX

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to try again on Wednesday to fly a prototype of the company's 160-foot-highl Mars rocket, Starship, miles high above South Texas in the first high-altitude test flight for the vehicle.

The test flight is scheduled for some time after 4 p.m. EST from the company's launch and development site in Boca Chica, Texas, about 180 miles south of Corpus Christi.

But SpaceX has warned the schedule may change, and a similar attempt on Tuesday ended with an automatic engine abort.

SpaceX has been testing prototypes of the rocket in Boca Chica for more than a year. The prototype to fly Wednesday, SN8, is the first to feature a nosecone and lower fins. It will have three raptor engines.

The flight is intended to test features of the rocket as it ascends to nearly eight miles above the Earth. The prototype "will also attempt to perform a landing flip maneuver, which would be a first for a vehicle of this size," SpaceX said on its website.

Such a landing flip is done by the company's Falcon 9 rocket booster, as it redirects thrusters to slow its descent back to Earth, or to a barge at sea.

"With a test such as this, success is not measured by completion of specific objectives but rather how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success," the company said.

Although SpaceX is known for Falcon 9 rockets taking supplies and astronauts to the International Space Station, the company always had a bigger goal: travel to Mars.

To get to the Red Planet, a more powerful rocket is needed: Starship.

SpaceX also intends to develop a version of Starship to reach the moon in the next few years as part of NASA's Artemis program.

Starship's Raptor engines, which also are under development, run on methalox -- rocket fuel composed of liquid oxygen oxidizer and explosive liquid methane.