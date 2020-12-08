A SpaceX Starship rocket prototype, which looks similar to the one pictured in September 2019, is prepared for a high-altitude flight Tuesday from Boca Chica, Texas. Photo courtesy of SpaceX

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to send a prototype of the company's shiny stainless steel Mars rocket, Starship, miles high above South Texas on Tuesday in the first high-altitude test flight for the vehicle.

The test flight liftoff time has not been finalized at the company's launch and development site in Boca Chica, Texas, about 180 miles south of Corpus Christi.

Advertisement

SpaceX anticipated liftoff sometime after 11 a.m. EST, but then posted a note indicating it would occur later.

SpaceX has tested prototypes of the rocket in Boca Chica for more than a year. The prototype to fly on Tuesday, SN8, is the first to feature a nosecone and lower fins. It will have three raptor engines.

The flight is intended to test features of the rocket as it ascends to nearly 8 miles above the Earth. The prototype "will also attempt to perform a landing flip maneuver, which would be a first for a vehicle of this size," SpaceX said on its website.

The company performs similar flip maneuvers with the booster stage of its Falcon-9 rocket, turning the booster around mid-air so that the engines can be used to decelerate as the unit returns to Earth for a landing.

"With a test such as this, success is not measured by completion of specific objectives but rather how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success," the company said.

Although SpaceX is known for Falcon 9 rockets taking supplies and astronauts to the International Space Station, the company always had a bigger goal: travel to Mars.

To get to the Red Planet, a bigger and more powerful rocket than Falcon 9 is needed. Starship is that rocket. SpaceX also intends to develop a version of Starship for a moon landing in the next few years as part of NASA's Artemis program.

While SpaceX also is known for reusing the first-stage booster of Falcon 9, the company plans to make Starship entirely reusable.

RELATED SpaceX uses booster seventh time on Starlink launch

Starship's Raptor engines, which also are under development, run on "methalox" -- rocket fuel composed of liquid oxygen oxidizer and explosive liquid methane.

NASA, SpaceX launch historic mission to space station A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Crew-1 lifts off from Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo On board Dragon are NASA astronauts commander Michael Hopkins, pilot Victor Glover and mission specialist Shannon Walker, as well as Japanese mission specialist Soichi Noguchi. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo The Crew Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts aboard is headed for the International Space Station, a 27 1/2-hour journey. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo NASA astronauts Shannon Walker (L to R), Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi wear SpaceX spacesuits wave as they walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building to depart for launch Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi engages with the crowd as he prepares to depart. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo NASA astronauts Shannon Walker (L to R) and Mike Hopkins and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi prepare to depart for the launch pad. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo The astronauts wave before they ride to Complex 39A to board the Dragon spacecraft as the first operational crew to be launched on SpaceX equipment to the International Space Station. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine makes comments during a press conference at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 13. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo An alligator starts to cross a road while photographers set up remote cameras as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is being prepared to launch the first operational Crew Dragon spacecraft on November 13. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft atop is seen on the pad at Launch Complex 39A after being rolled out overnight as preparations continue for the Crew-1 mission on November 10. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen as it is rolled out of the horizontal integration facility at Launch Complex 39A on November 9. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo Japanese space agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi speaks to members of the media after arriving from Houston at the Launch and Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on November 8 ahead of SpaceX's Crew-1 mission. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo NASA astronauts Shannon Walker (L to R) Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins, and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, are seen after arriving at the Launch and Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center ahead of SpaceX's Crew-1 mission. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts participate in crew equipment interface testing at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif., on September 24. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo

s