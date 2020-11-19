The world's most powerful radar telescope at Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico is unsalvageable and will be demolished due to damage created by broken cables in August and November, the National Science Foundation announced on Thursday morning. Photo courtesy of University of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The iconic 18-acre radar telescope at Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico cannot be salvaged after it was damaged by broken cables and will be demolished, the National Science Foundation announced on Thursday morning.

The damage from cable breaks in August and in early November has left the radar dish and surrounding structures unsafe and subject to further collapse at any time, foundation officials said.

"We're actually taking measures to preserve their people and assets to ensure the facility does move forward in some fashion," said Ashley Zauderer, program director in the Division of Astronomical Sciences at the foundation.

Ancillary facilities at Arecibo that also conduct astronomical observations may be salvaged, but the central structure, the large radar telescope, will either fail on its own or be demolished as safely as possible, Zauderer said.

"The decision comes after [the foundation] evaluated multiple assessments by independent engineering companies that found the telescope structure is in danger of a catastrophic failure and its cables may no longer be capable of carrying the loads they were designed to support," a statement from the foundation said.

The telescope has been the scene of ground-breaking science and astronomy discoveries for 57 years. Two scientists using data from the dish have won Nobel Prizes. It was also the scene of popular movies like 1995's GoldenEye and Species, and 1997's Contact.

The University of Central Florida, which manages the facility, had submitted a request recently to the foundation for $10.5 million to begin repairs on the August damage. That work would include buying at least six massive cables, which range in thickness from 3 inches to 6 inches.

But that work hadn't begun when a second larger cable broke.

"Our team has worked tirelessly ... looking for ways to stabilize the telescope with minimal risk," UCF president Alexander Cartwright said Thursday in a statement.

"While this outcome is not what we had been working toward, and we are disheartened to see such an important scientific resource decommissioned, safety is our top priority," Cartwright said.

The cables support a six-story structure and platform suspended above the dish, which houses the world's most powerful radio telescope transmitter and other instruments. When functioning properly, the observatory can beam radio waves at asteroids and other space objects, obtaining images and data as the waves bounce back to Earth.

Among the vital science conducted at the facility is the tracking of near-Earth objects - comets or asteroids that could collide with Earth and destroy large regions.