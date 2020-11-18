Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, shown in the back row, will walk in space Wednesday while U.S. astronaut Kate Rubins, also in the back, monitors, Photo courtesy of NASA

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A NASA astronaut plans to assist two Russians walk in space Wednesday at the International Space Station, which has the largest crew living on board in recent years.

Advertisement

Cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov plan to begin the spacewalk about 9:30 a.m. EST. NASA astronaut Kate Rubins will help them prepare their spacesuits and monitor the event from inside the space station.

The spacewalkers will prepare the Russian Pirs module of the space station for retirement. The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, plans in April to detach the Pirs module, which was launched into space in 2001.

RELATED SpaceX Resilience capsule crew boards International Space Station

A Russian capsule will then carry the module lower into the atmosphere until it burns up.

Decommissioning Pirs, which has an airlock and docking ports for cargo and crew vessels, will make way for the long-awaited Russian Multipurpose Laboratory Module, named Nauka -- Russian for science.

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, is preparing the Nauka lab for launch from Kazakhstan in spring 2021. The module includes its own thrusters, an activity area and crew resting space, in addition to a science laboratory.

Nauka has been under development and construction for over 20 years and will be the first major Russian addition to the space station in 10 years, according to Russian media.

Seven people are living aboard the orbiting platform for the first time in years, prompting NASA to accelerate science and exploration aboard the laboratory.

Spacewalker Ryzhikov is the commander of the current space station crew, Expedition 64, which includes Rubins. Crew-1 astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi arrived Monday night aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

The Russian spacewalkers plan to use an airlock on the Russian Poisk module for the first time, which will necessitate inspection of the airlock, according to NASA. They also plan to salvage an antenna from the Pirs module and relocate it to the Poisk, among other tasks.

Besides repairs, the cosmonauts will retrieve hardware that measures space debris impacts and reposition an instrument used to measure residue from thruster firings.

The event will be the 47th Russian spacewalk and the first for both cosmonauts.