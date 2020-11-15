Astronauts complete suiting up Sunday for the Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo courtesy of NASA

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Nov. 15 (UPI) -- SpaceX and NASA hope to make history again Sunday as four astronauts -- the first foursome ever to lift off atop a rocket -- head to the International Space Station from Florida.

Barring a weather delay, liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule Resilience is scheduled for 7:27 p.m. EST from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

"As a crew, we are ready. We are ready for this launch," astronaut Mike Hopkins, spacecraft commander, said in a press conference last week. "We are ready for the six months of work that is waiting for us on board the International Space Station, and we are ready for the return."

The flight will mark the first SpaceX crewed mission considered to be operational after NASA certified the rocket and capsule for regular missions last week. Two astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, flew with SpaceX in a two-month demonstration mission to the space station this summer.

The mission also would be the first routine flight to the space station under NASA's Commercial Crew Program, in which the space agency contracts to use spacecraft developed and owned by private companies, namely SpaceX and Boeing.

President George W. Bush's administration proposed the program and President Barack Obama's administration began it. On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, will watch that plan advance during a visit to Kennedy Space Center for the launch.

The vice president, who been pushing for the United States to return to the moon -- with a goal of 2024 -- will attend the launch and then return Sunday night to Washington, D.C.

Sunday's launch will be the second crewed one from U.S. soil since the space shuttle program ended in 2011. Since then and until this summer, astronauts only could reach the space station via Russian Soyuz capsules launched from Kazakhstan.

Astronaut Hopkins, 51, will fly with pilot Victor Glover, 44, and mission specialists Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi of Japan, both 55. Glover will be making his first trip into space; the other three astronauts have done so.

Unlike the previous Crew Dragon launch in May, when NASA discouraged visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SpaceX said it welcomes onlookers Saturday. The space agency still will limit the number of people allowed on its property, however.

"We hope lots of people come out to watch the launch safely, with lots of masks," said Benji Reed, senior director of human spaceflight for SpaceX, during a press conference Wednesday.

If weather forces a delay, the next launch opportunity would be Wednesday, according to NASA. U.S. Space Force forecast indicates the chance of bad weather would be reduced.

NASA and SpaceX also will monitor weather conditions for thousands of miles along the flight path of the capsule over the Atlantic Ocean. If waves or wind would cause a hazardous landing in case of an abort, that also could delay the launch, officials said.

Overcoming restrictions due to the pandemic was the primary reason the astronauts named the capsule Resilience.

"This would all be hard on just in normal circumstances. But, you know, Resilience absolutely resonates with me and the rest of the team, because that's what it takes," said Norm Knight, NASA's deputy director of flight operations.