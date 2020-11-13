A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, carrying a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office, is readied Friday for launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida later in the day. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 13 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance plans to try again Friday evening to launch a U.S. government spy satellite into orbit after a week of weather delays in Florida.

Liftoff of the Atlas V rocket is scheduled for 5:24 p.m. EST -- about 19 minutes before sunset -- from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Rain, clouds and wind from storm Eta, which reached hurricane strength at times, delayed the launch Sunday, according to an update on ULA's website.

A problem with the rocket's propellant fuel system foiled a previous attempt on Nov. 4, according to the launch company.

As the storm traveled north over the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, the company rolled the rocket to its launch pad.

There's only a 10 percent chance that the weather will be a problem for the launch Friday, according to a U.S. Space Force forecast.

"By Friday, Eta drags a weak cool front through the area and conditions quickly improve through the day behind it," Space Force meteorologists wrote.

The Defense Department's National Reconnaissance Office says little about any of its satellites, but the mission description states that the NROL 101 mission will "provide intelligence data to the United States' senior policymakers" and to the nation's intelligence agencies and military.

The agency designed and built the satellite, and will operate it, according to the mission description.

ULA plans to use updated solid rocket boosters on the launch for the first time -- three GEM 63 motors built by Northrop Grumman. The strap-on boosters will add to the total thrust.

The first-stage rocket core provides 860,200 pounds of thrust at liftoff. The three side boosters provide an additional 371,550 pounds, for a total of 1.23 million pounds.

By comparison, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket provides more than 1.7 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, according to the company.

The new boosters are part of ULA's transition away from the Atlas V and toward a new rocket and launch system, Vulcan. The company plans its first Vulcan launch in the first half of 2021.