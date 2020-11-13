KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The planned launch of four astronauts from Florida on Saturday night represents a major step forward in the advent of human commercial spaceflight, government officials said Friday.

Liftoff on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is planned for 7:49 p.m. EST from Kennedy Space Center, with NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi on board.

"This [launch] is what happens when you add a drop or two of rocket fuel to ingenuity," Stephen Dickson, administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, said in a press conference at the space center Friday.

The mission, SpaceX Crew-1, represents the first time the FAA has issued a launch license for a crewed orbital launch. The government is preparing for more space activity by companies such as Elon Musk's SpaceX and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

The agency also has streamlined FAA licensing for space launches, which allows one launch company, such as SpaceX, to obtain permission to launch more than one time from more than one location. The FAA expects to license launches at a pace of one per week in 2021.

"Once space tourism gets started, we could be doing 100 a year," Dickson said.

Space travelers scheduled for future missions are eager to see the liftoff Saturday since it is first operational launch of SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, astronaut Sunita Williams said.

"This is an exciting time for all of us, watching them pave the way, so we can do low-Earth orbit with a commercial crew," said Williams, who expects to travel aboard a Boeing Starliner capsule at the end of 2021.

"What I'm most excited about is watching four of my friends launching on that rocket tomorrow," astronaut Jonny Kim told those assembled at the space center.

Musk became a subject of the COVID-19 discussion Friday after he posted on Twitter that he had tested positive for the disease, but also has received negative tests. He said he had "symptoms of a typical cold -- nothing unusual so far."

Asked if Musk would be allowed at the space center for the launch, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said that when anyone at NASA tests positive, "it is our policy for that person to quarantine and self-isolate, so we anticipate that that will be taking place."

He said he also expects SpaceX to do contact tracing and identify anyone who may have been exposed to Musk. The astronauts scheduled for Saturday's mission have been in quarantine, however.

Bridenstine said Saturday's launch is considered part of a routine operation now that NASA has certified SpaceX to transport people to the space station. Be he added that the agency will be vigilant.

"When you think about spaceflight, every flight is a test flight," Bridenstine said, noting that the Dragon capsule, Resilience, hasn't flown before.

The mission that starts Saturday also will mark the first time any space capsule carries four people and the first time a Crew Dragon capsule will spend six months in space -- the duration of that mission.