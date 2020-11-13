KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Citing a forecast for windy conditions in the Atlantic Ocean, NASA and SpaceX have pushed back the Crew-1 launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station to Sunday evening from Saturday.
Liftoff on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket now is planned for 7:27 p.m. EST from Kennedy Space Center, with NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi on board.
Winds at sea hampered recovery operations, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said via Twitter on Friday afternoon. SpaceX intends to recover the first-stage booster for the Falcon 9 rocket on a barge, while any abort of the mission would necessitate having the capsule land at sea.
A Space Force forecast for the Sunday attempt shows a 50% chance of poor weather conditions -- chiefly clouds and rain -- that could cause another delay. NASA officials said Wednesday would be the next potential date.
The launch delay from Saturday means the crew's flight time to the space station will tripled 27 hours from 8 1/2 hours.
"The crew will actually go to sleep in Dragon and wake up and then jump into the rendezvous profile to dock for the [space] station," said Norm Knight, NASA's deputy manager for flight operations.
The launch represents a major step forward in the advent of human commercial spaceflight, Bridenstine and other government officials said.
"This [launch] is what happens when you add a drop or two of rocket fuel to ingenuity," Stephen Dickson, administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, said in a press conference at the space center Friday.
The mission, SpaceX Crew-1, represents the first time the FAA has issued a launch license for a crewed orbital launch. The government is preparing for more space activity by companies such as Elon Musk's SpaceX and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.
The agency also has streamlined FAA licensing for space launches, which allows one launch company, such as SpaceX, to obtain permission to launch more than one time from more than one location. The FAA expects to license launches at a pace of one per week in 2021.
"Once space tourism gets started, we could be doing 100 a year," Dickson said.
Space travelers scheduled for future missions are eager to see the liftoff since it will be the first operational launch of SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, astronaut Sunita Williams said.
"This is an exciting time for all of us, watching them pave the way, so we can do low-Earth orbit with a commercial crew," said Williams, who expects to travel aboard a Boeing Starliner capsule at the end of 2021.
"What I'm most excited about is watching four of my friends launching on that rocket tomorrow," astronaut Jonny Kim told those assembled at the space center.
The mission will bring more than 520 pounds of pressurized cargo, including material for science experiments, NASA officials said.
While onboard the space station, Glover will collect biological samples from himself to provide data to the scientists on how certain dietary changes affect his body.
The astronauts also will participate in a study of their neural function aboard the space station to better understand how spaceflight affects brain function and enabling scientists to keep astronauts healthy.
The astronauts even plan to tend radishes growing in different types of light and soil, and study how microbes that interact with rocks could help to break down minerals for possible future use on the moon or Mars.
SpaceX's Musk became a subject of the COVID-19 discussion Friday after he posted on Twitter that he had tested positive for the disease, but also has received negative tests. He said he had "symptoms of a typical cold -- nothing unusual so far."
Asked if Musk would be allowed at the space center for the launch, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said that when anyone at NASA tests positive, "it is our policy for that person to quarantine and self-isolate, so we anticipate that that will be taking place."
He said he also expects SpaceX to do contact tracing and identify anyone who may have been exposed to Musk. The astronauts scheduled for Sunday's mission have been in quarantine, however.
Bridenstine said the planned launch is considered part of a routine operation now that NASA has certified SpaceX to transport people to the space station. Be he added that the agency will be vigilant.
"When you think about spaceflight, every flight is a test flight," Bridenstine said, noting that the Dragon capsule, Resilience, hasn't flown before.
The mission that starts Sunday also will mark the first time any space capsule carries four people and the first time a Crew Dragon capsule will spend six months in space -- the duration of that mission.
20 years aboard the International Space Station
The International Space Station is photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking on October 4, 2018. NASA astronauts Andrew Feustel and Ricky Arnold and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev executed a fly-around of the orbiting laboratory to take pictures of the space station before returning home after spending 197 days in space. Photo courtesy of NASA/Roscosmos
Guinness World Records announced on October 19, 2020, that NASA astronauts Christina Koch (R) and Jessica Meir, who made history with the first all-female spacewalk on October 18, 2019, are being honored for this achievement with a feature in the Guinness World Records 2021 edition. The historic spacewalk took place at the ISS, where they worked on maintenance and upgrades. While this was Koch's fourth spacewalk, it was Meir's first. Photo by NASA/UPI | License Photo
Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins is seen having her Russian Sokol suit pressure checked as she and fellow crewmates Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Ryzhikov of Roscosmos prepare for their Soyuz launch to the ISS on October 14, 2020, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The trio was launched at 1:45 a.m. EDT to begin a six-month mission aboard the ISS. Photo by Andrey Shelepin/GCTC/NASA | License Photo
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly is happy to be aboard the ISS after the hatch opening of the Soyuz spacecraft March 28, 2015. Kelly traveled with Expedition 43 Russian cosmonauts Mikhail Kornienko and Gennady Padalka on the Soyuz TMA-16M that was launched the day before from Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Kelly and Kornienko each spent a year in space and returned to Earth on Soyuz TMA-18M in March 2016. Photo courtesy of NASA
Astronaut William Shepherd (C), the Expedition 1 mission commander, looks on while Soyuz commander cosmonaut Yuri Gidzenko (L) and the flight engineer, cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev, apply final touches to his full pressure entry suit as he lies on a couch of a Johnson Space Center trainer on May 12, 2000. Scheduled to come back from his space station stay aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery, the three were participating in a rehearsal of their duties during shuttle descent. Photo courtesy of NASA
Kelly cared for two crops in the Veggie Plant Growth Facility during his year in space. Understanding the most effective ways to grow plants in microgravity is a key piece of the future journey to Mars. Growing plants in space provides crew members with fresh foods to supplement their diets, as well as a positive effect on morale and well-being. Photo courtesy of NASA
Tim Kopra photographed his breakfast floating inside of the Unity module aboard the ISS on April 16, 2016. In a tweet, he remarked "#Breakfast taco on #ISS: refried beans, shredded pork, pepper jack cheese, eggs and salsa on a tortilla. Awesome." Photo courtesy of NASA
Flight controllers at the ISS Mission Control at Johnson Space Center monitor systems aboard the orbiting laboratory during a number of dynamic events for Expedition 44 on August 10, 2015. Screens in the front of the room show the camera views from two spacewalking Russian cosmonauts, while NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren is seen harvesting lettuce from the veggie experiment that would become the first food grown in space to be eaten. Photo by Bill Stafford/NASA
Expedition 61 crew members, from left to right, NASA flight engineers Meir, Andrew Morgan and Koch with Commander Luca Parmitano of ESA unpack fresh fruit and other goodies from a stowage bag delivered aboard Japan's HTV-8 cargo craft on the ISS on October 7, 2019. Photo courtesy of NASA
Kelly corrals the supply of fresh fruit that arrived on the Kounotori 5 H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV-5) on August 25, 2015. Visiting cargo ships often carry a small cache of fresh food for crew members aboard the ISS. Photo courtesy of NASA
NASA astronauts Jeff Williams (shown here) and Rubins successfully installed a new international docking adapter on August 19, 2016, during a 5-hour, 58-minute spacewalk. Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi assisted the duo from inside the space station, while all three then cleaned up the Quest airlock, where they stowed their spacesuits and tools. Photo courtesy of NASA
Koch worked in the vacuum of space 265 miles above the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa aboard the ISS on January 15, 2020. She and Meir conducted a spacewalk to install new lithium-ion batteries that store and distribute power collected from solar arrays on the station’s Port-6 truss structure. Photo courtesy of NASA
Astronauts aboard the ISS captured these star trail images as they orbited the Earth at 17,500 mph on October 3, 2016. Photo courtesy of NASA
NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy embarks on a spacewalk outside the ISS on June 16, 2020. Photo courtesy of NASA
Behnken and Cassidy completed the first of two scheduled spacewalks on June 16, 2020, to replace batteries on one of two power channels on the far starboard truss (S6 Truss) of the ISS. Of this image posted by Behnken on Twitter, he said: "Yesterday, @Astro_SEAL snapped this shot from our worksite on @Space_Station – @SpaceX's Crew Dragon and @JAXA_en's HTV in clear view. Not bad for a view while working. …" Photo courtesy of NASA/Twitter | License Photo
Koch (L) and Meir work on their U.S. spacesuits ahead of a spacewalk they conducted to install new lithium-ion batteries that store and distribute power collected from solar arrays on the station’s Port-6 truss structure on the ISS on January 15, 2020. Photo courtesy of NASA
Commander Peggy Whitson works to change the media in a BioCell for the OsteoOmics experiment inside the Microgravity Sciences Glovebox in the Destiny U.S. Laboratory on the ISS on May 3, 2017. Photo courtesy of NASA
Rubins checks a sample for air bubbles before loading it in the biomolecule sequencer in September 2016. Photo courtesy of NASA
Roscosmos cosmonaut and Expedition 63 Flight Engineer Ivan Vagner transfers biological samples into a science freezer for stowage and later analysis aboard the ISS on October 7, 2020. Photo courtesy of NASA
Cassidy (L) and Behnken work on U.S. spacesuits inside the ISS's Quest airlock. The two conduct spacewalks on June 26 and July 1, 2020, to begin the replacement of batteries for one of the power channels on the orbiting laboratory. They replaced aging nickel-hydrogen batteries for one of two power channels on the far starboard truss (S6 Truss) of the station with new lithium-ion batteries that arrived to the station on a Japanese cargo ship. This was the culmination of power upgrade spacewalks that began in January 2017. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo