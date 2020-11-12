New research suggests meltwater could flow unimpeded beneath the continent's ice sheet for hundreds of miles from Greenland's interior to an exodus along the island's northern coast. Photo by Christopher Chambers et al./The Cryosphere

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- New analysis suggests a valley stretching the length of Greenland's ice sheet might allow meltwater from the continent's interior to flow hundreds of miles toward an outlet at Petermann Fjord, positioned on the island's northern coast.

For years, scientists have been working hard to map the contours of Greenland's bedrock, which lies beneath thousands of feet of ice.

"It is an extremely hard to observe environment," Chris Chambers, researcher at Hokkaido University's Institute of Low Temperature Science, told UPI in an email.

Over the years, scientists have built a relatively detailed map of the continent's bedrock -- and the shape of the ice sheet's underbelly -- by piecing together radar scans captured research aircraft.

Unfortunately, the process of stitching together dozens of radar scans leaves lots of small gaps in the data. Researchers typically rely on mathematical models to fill these gaps.

"The data gaps are filled by interpolation, which involves taking data from nearby grid points," Chambers said. "The method used tends to fill valleys because it takes information from surrounding grid points which will be mostly not in the valley."

This method for filling data gaps causes the valley to appear segmented, blocked by computer-simulated elevation peaks. In reality, these peaks probably don't exist,

"Essentially wherever a plane has crossed the path of this valley, it has detected it, and this is along a more that 1000 kilometer route, so there is currently no solid evidence to suggest that it is actually blocked," Chambers said.

For the latest study, published Thursday in the journal Cryosphere, researchers got rid of the computer-generated peaks. Instead, scientists built a model to simulate how water would move if the valley was completely open.

Their analysis showed water melting at the ice sheet's base, deep in the interior of Greenland, would be able to flow for hundreds of miles unimpeded. The research raises the possibility that a long subglacial river is flowing beneath Greenland's ice sheet.

Surprisingly, the models showed the presence of such a river wouldn't have all that much influence on the ice sheet's broader hydrological dynamics.

"Our simulations did not indicate a large effect on the overall ice sheet movement, or sliding, so it may not have a huge impact despite being very long," Chambers said. "However, it is possible that it could have a greater impact as it takes water away from one region and dumps it in another and we may not have simulated this well due the inevitably simplified nature of our subglacial water modeling."

Chambers and his colleagues are now working to determine whether or not the subglacial river actually exists, and if it does, how it flows and whether it is a product of meltwater erosion or a relic of older geological processes.