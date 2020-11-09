ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Four astronauts who plan to head to the International Space Station on Saturday from Florida say they anticipate the expansion of science and other activities on the orbiting platform.
Their arrival at the space station would boost the number of astronauts who live there to seven for the first time in years. Saturday's launch will be the first time four astronauts fly in a space capsule, and the first routine launch in NASA's new commercial spaceflight program.
Astronaut Mike Hopkins, spacecraft commander, said he's seen a busy schedule already mapped out for the crew's first week in space on a six-month mission.
"It's gonna be exciting to see how much work we're gonna be able to get done while we're there," Hopkins said Monday at Kennedy Space Center, from which the launch will occur. "There's not a lot of gray space on [the schedule], so I think they're gonna keep us pretty busy."
The new crew will join astronaut Kate Rubins and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov.
The space station only has six sleeping stations, so Hopkins said he plans to sleep in the Crew Dragon capsule, named Resilience. During the space shuttle era, commanders traditionally slept in the cockpit of that craft, he said.
Liftoff of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the capsule -- also built by Elon Musk's SpaceX -- is planned for 7:49 p.m. EST on Saturday to begin the Crew-1 mission, but Tropical Storm Eta's impact on Florida could delay that launch time, the astronauts said.
Hopkins, 51, will fly with pilot Victor Glover, 44, and mission specialists Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi, both 55. Noguchi is a Japanese astronaut.
Glover is flying into space for the first time. He declined to speculate what kind of world he thinks he'll be returning to given the pending change of leadership in Washington, D.C.
"Unlike the election, you know that's in the past or at least is receding into the past, whereas this mission is still ahead of me, so let's get there and then we'll talk," Glover said.
He said the crew was enjoying getting ready.
"We're having a lot of good laughs as ... we're going through a lot of our final preparations, a lot of our final briefings final reviews," Hopkins said. "I think that ... helps keep the nerves down a little bit, as well."
If the crew lifts off on time, it will have a relatively short flight to the space station of about 8 1/2 hours. If there is a delay on the ground, that could stretch into 24 hours or more.
Since the flight will be the first time four people ride in a Dragon capsule, they will spend some of their time packing and unpacking cargo and personal supplies, Walker said.
The crew will test certain procedures, even if the short flight doesn't require them, so future crews know what to expect, she said.
"It's the choreography of managing all your stuff, for example when you have to get out of your spacesuit and into your regular clothes," Walker said. "Getting everything put away in your spaces ... can be difficult."
Walker flew in a Russian Soyuz capsule in 2010 to the space station. She said Dragon's crew seating area feels roomier than Soyuz, but the Russian spacecraft can carry a lot of cargo along with people.
SpaceX has said in the past that Dragon could be configured to carry seven astronauts, but Walker said it would seem to her that seven people wouldn't allow for much space to move around.
"There'd be room for them but no room for cargo," she said.
The previous crewed SpaceX capsule, which returned to Earth on Aug. 2, was a test flight that carried two astronauts to the space station and spent two months docked to it in orbit.
Besides that mission, astronauts have been launched into space only aboard the Russian Soyuz capsule that carries two or three people from Kazakhstan since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.
Hopkins said he didn't think astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley -- the previous Dragon mission crew members -- would attend the upcoming launch due to pandemic restrictions at the space center.
But he said the two astronauts had offered advice on events and sounds the crew should expect during liftoff and landing.
"And I will say that my personal favorite [advice] was to think about how we were going to pack our food, so we actually rearranged our food to make sure that it was easy to access," Hopkins said.
20 years aboard the International Space Station
The International Space Station is photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking on October 4, 2018. NASA astronauts Andrew Feustel and Ricky Arnold and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev executed a fly-around of the orbiting laboratory to take pictures of the space station before returning home after spending 197 days in space. Photo courtesy of NASA/Roscosmos
Guinness World Records announced on October 19, 2020, that NASA astronauts Christina Koch (R) and Jessica Meir, who made history with the first all-female spacewalk on October 18, 2019, are being honored for this achievement with a feature in the Guinness World Records 2021 edition. The historic spacewalk took place at the ISS, where they worked on maintenance and upgrades. While this was Koch's fourth spacewalk, it was Meir's first. Photo by NASA/UPI | License Photo
Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins is seen having her Russian Sokol suit pressure checked as she and fellow crewmates Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Ryzhikov of Roscosmos prepare for their Soyuz launch to the ISS on October 14, 2020, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The trio was launched at 1:45 a.m. EDT to begin a six-month mission aboard the ISS. Photo by Andrey Shelepin/GCTC/NASA | License Photo
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly is happy to be aboard the ISS after the hatch opening of the Soyuz spacecraft March 28, 2015. Kelly traveled with Expedition 43 Russian cosmonauts Mikhail Kornienko and Gennady Padalka on the Soyuz TMA-16M that was launched the day before from Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Kelly and Kornienko each spent a year in space and returned to Earth on Soyuz TMA-18M in March 2016. Photo courtesy of NASA
Astronaut William Shepherd (C), the Expedition 1 mission commander, looks on while Soyuz commander cosmonaut Yuri Gidzenko (L) and the flight engineer, cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev, apply final touches to his full pressure entry suit as he lies on a couch of a Johnson Space Center trainer on May 12, 2000. Scheduled to come back from his space station stay aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery, the three were participating in a rehearsal of their duties during shuttle descent. Photo courtesy of NASA
Kelly cared for two crops in the Veggie Plant Growth Facility during his year in space. Understanding the most effective ways to grow plants in microgravity is a key piece of the future journey to Mars. Growing plants in space provides crew members with fresh foods to supplement their diets, as well as a positive effect on morale and well-being. Photo courtesy of NASA
Tim Kopra photographed his breakfast floating inside of the Unity module aboard the ISS on April 16, 2016. In a tweet, he remarked "#Breakfast taco on #ISS: refried beans, shredded pork, pepper jack cheese, eggs and salsa on a tortilla. Awesome." Photo courtesy of NASA
Flight controllers at the ISS Mission Control at Johnson Space Center monitor systems aboard the orbiting laboratory during a number of dynamic events for Expedition 44 on August 10, 2015. Screens in the front of the room show the camera views from two spacewalking Russian cosmonauts, while NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren is seen harvesting lettuce from the veggie experiment that would become the first food grown in space to be eaten. Photo by Bill Stafford/NASA
Expedition 61 crew members, from left to right, NASA flight engineers Meir, Andrew Morgan and Koch with Commander Luca Parmitano of ESA unpack fresh fruit and other goodies from a stowage bag delivered aboard Japan's HTV-8 cargo craft on the ISS on October 7, 2019. Photo courtesy of NASA
Kelly corrals the supply of fresh fruit that arrived on the Kounotori 5 H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV-5) on August 25, 2015. Visiting cargo ships often carry a small cache of fresh food for crew members aboard the ISS. Photo courtesy of NASA
NASA astronauts Jeff Williams (shown here) and Rubins successfully installed a new international docking adapter on August 19, 2016, during a 5-hour, 58-minute spacewalk. Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi assisted the duo from inside the space station, while all three then cleaned up the Quest airlock, where they stowed their spacesuits and tools. Photo courtesy of NASA
Koch worked in the vacuum of space 265 miles above the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa aboard the ISS on January 15, 2020. She and Meir conducted a spacewalk to install new lithium-ion batteries that store and distribute power collected from solar arrays on the station’s Port-6 truss structure. Photo courtesy of NASA
Astronauts aboard the ISS captured these star trail images as they orbited the Earth at 17,500 mph on October 3, 2016. Photo courtesy of NASA
NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy embarks on a spacewalk outside the ISS on June 16, 2020. Photo courtesy of NASA
Behnken and Cassidy completed the first of two scheduled spacewalks on June 16, 2020, to replace batteries on one of two power channels on the far starboard truss (S6 Truss) of the ISS. Of this image posted by Behnken on Twitter, he said: "Yesterday, @Astro_SEAL snapped this shot from our worksite on @Space_Station – @SpaceX's Crew Dragon and @JAXA_en's HTV in clear view. Not bad for a view while working. …" Photo courtesy of NASA/Twitter | License Photo
Koch (L) and Meir work on their U.S. spacesuits ahead of a spacewalk they conducted to install new lithium-ion batteries that store and distribute power collected from solar arrays on the station’s Port-6 truss structure on the ISS on January 15, 2020. Photo courtesy of NASA
Commander Peggy Whitson works to change the media in a BioCell for the OsteoOmics experiment inside the Microgravity Sciences Glovebox in the Destiny U.S. Laboratory on the ISS on May 3, 2017. Photo courtesy of NASA
Rubins checks a sample for air bubbles before loading it in the biomolecule sequencer in September 2016. Photo courtesy of NASA
Roscosmos cosmonaut and Expedition 63 Flight Engineer Ivan Vagner transfers biological samples into a science freezer for stowage and later analysis aboard the ISS on October 7, 2020. Photo courtesy of NASA
Cassidy (L) and Behnken work on U.S. spacesuits inside the ISS's Quest airlock. The two conduct spacewalks on June 26 and July 1, 2020, to begin the replacement of batteries for one of the power channels on the orbiting laboratory. They replaced aging nickel-hydrogen batteries for one of two power channels on the far starboard truss (S6 Truss) of the station with new lithium-ion batteries that arrived to the station on a Japanese cargo ship. This was the culmination of power upgrade spacewalks that began in January 2017. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo