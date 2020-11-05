The Asian fruit fly, which has invaded much of the Americas and Europe, is a major pest for cherry growers. Photo by Tim Haye

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The Asian fruit fly has two natural enemies, not one, according to a new study published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.

Through a combination of interbreeding experiments and molecular analysis, researchers determined that the parasitoid Ganaspis brasiliensis is in fact two distinct species.

In the lab, researchers tracked a group of parasitoids -- traditionally classified as Ganaspis brasiliensis -- inside containers featuring a smorgasbord of flies.

Researchers found one group readily parasitized a variety of fly larvae, while a second group exclusively parasitized the larvae of Asian fruit flies, Drosphila suzuki.

"Because only D. suzukii attacks ripening fruits in its area of invasion, parasitoids from this second group appear to be well suited as a biological control agent," lead study author Lukas Seehausen said in a news release.

"Our study demonstrates the need for a combination of biosystematics with biological and ecological investigations for the development of safe and efficient biological control programs," said Seehausen, a researcher at CABI's Swiss Center Delémont.

In the 2000s, the Asian fruit fly was accidentally introduced to the Americas and Europe. The frugivorous insect quickly spread across the two continents and has adapted to target a wide range of crops and non-crop fruits.

The species has become an especially expensive problem for growers of cherries, blueberries and strawberries.

Due to their abundance, the group of parasitoids known as G. cf. brasiliensis has previously been proposed as a potential biological control agent. But until now, scientists were unsure of the group's taxonomic status and parasitic preferences.

"The discovery ... shows the suitability of G. cf. brasiliensis for importation as a biological control agent and allows us to focus on that group for efforts to develop a classical biological control program against D. suzuki," Seehausen said.

Before the the parasitoid can be adopted as an effective biological control agent for the Asian fruit fly, authors of the new study suggest scientists must learn more about the complex's ability to adapt to temperate climates.

"Integrated biosystematic studies play a crucial role in matching natural enemies with their hosts and are thus important to increase the efficacy in finding suitable candidates for classical biological control against invasive pests," Seehausen said.