United Launch Alliance prepares an Atlas V rocket for Wednesday's planned launch of the U.S. Department of Defense's NROL 101 satellite at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Photo courtesy of United Launch Alliance

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense plans its fourth launch of 2020 on Wednesday evening from Florida for an undisclosed type of spy satellite.

United Launch Alliance is to send the satellite into orbit at 5:54 p.m. EST aboard one of the company's Atlas V rockets from Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The department's National Reconnaissance Office says little about any of its satellites, but the mission description states that the NROL 101 spacecraft will support its "overall national security mission to provide intelligence data to the United States' senior policymakers" and to the nation's intelligence agencies and military.

The agency designed and built the satellite, and will operate it, according to the mission description.

ULA will test updated solid rocket boosters on the launch for the first time -- three GEM 63 motors built by Northrop Grumman. The strap-on boosters will add to the total thrust.

The first-stage rocket core provides 860,200 pounds of thrust at liftoff. The three side boosters provide an additional 371,550 pounds, for a total of 1.23 million pounds.

By comparison, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket provides more than 1.7 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, according to the company.

The new boosters are part of ULA's transition away from the Atlas V and toward a new rocket and launch system, Vulcan. The company plans its first Vulcan launch in the first half of 2021.

"The GEM 63s will be used on Atlas V launches to build flight experience in preparation for using GEM 63XLs on #VulcanCentaur's first flight," ULA posted on Twitter.

A 30 percent chance exists that strong ground-level winds could violate launch conditions, according to a U.S. Space Force forecast. The launch was postponed Tuesday due to a problem with environmental controls for the satellite, but that was fixed, ULA reported on Twitter.

With the launch occurring just 16 minutes after sunset, and predictions for clear skies, the rocket should be visible from most of Florida, according to ULA.