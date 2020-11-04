An artistic rendering reveals the high-energy outburst of a magnetar, with new research suggesting the powerful stars may explain some fast radio bursts. Photo by McGill University Graphic Design Team

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Astronomers in Canada have discovered an unusually intense fast radio burst inside the Milky Way.

Observations, detailed Wednesday in the journal Nature, suggest a significant number of FRBs are produced by magnetars, a kind of neutron star with an extremely powerful magnetic field.

Advertisement

The fast radio burst was first identified by a team of astronomers working on the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment in April 2020.

The CHIME telescope was designed to study a variety of radio wave phenomena in the cosmos, including pulsars. Astronomers have also come to rely on CHIME for detecting fast radio bursts.

RELATED Astronomers observe rare newborn star

The latest observations captured by the CHIME telescope revealed a burst 3,000 times more intense than previously measured magnetar outbursts.

"We calculated that such an intense burst coming from another galaxy would be indistinguishable from some fast radio bursts, so this really gives weight to the theory suggesting that magnetars could be behind at least some FRBs," study co-author Pragya Chawla, a physics doctoral student at McGill University, said in a news release.

Though some radio bursts appear to be singular, researchers have also found evidence that some FRBs produced repeated bursts of radio emissions, leading some astronomers to hypothesize that magnetars are responsible for a significant share of FRBs.

CHIME and other telescopes have previously helped scientists track the origins of FRBs to a variety of extragalactic sources, but until now, evidence of FRB-producing magnetars in the Milky Way was sparse.

"The magnetar theory was not supported by observations of magnetars in our own galaxy as they were found to be far less intense than the energy released by extragalactic FRBs until now," said co-author Ziggy Pleunis, a senior doctoral student in McGill's physics department.

As astronomers have gathered more and more observations of FRBs, they've come to realize fast radio bursts are quite heterogenous in their intensity. Some bursts are characterized by record energy levels, while others are more tame. Magnetars exhibit similar levels of variability.

RELATED Rotation of fast radio burst reveals origins of the cosmic blast

"Given the large gaps in energetics and activity between the brightest and most active FRB sources and what is observed for magnetars, perhaps younger, more energetic and active magnetars are needed to explain all FRB observations," said study co-author Paul Scholz.

Scholz is a researcher with the Dunlap Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of Toronto.

Scientists estimate CHIME is getting closer to spotting a simultaneous radio burst and an X-ray burst from a nearby FRB. Such a discovery would confirm a magnetar origin for many FRBs.