Oct. 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX has rescheduled the Starlink-14 launch for Saturday morning from Florida.

The liftoff, scheduled for 11:31 a.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 40, will be the mission's 15th, but only the 14th with operational broadband satellites.

Elon Musk's aerospace company's Falcon 9 rocket is set to carry another 60 Internet satellites into orbit. So far this month, SpaceX has put 180 Starlink satellites into space.

The Starlink constellation currently boasts in excess of 800 mini satellites.

"The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe," according to the Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX was originally scheduled to launch Starlink-14 on Wednesday, but bad weather forced officials to scrub the launch. Liftoff was rescheduled for Thursday, but when a camera on the rocket's upper stage failed, officials decided to nix the launch again.

SpaceX fans and media members have taken to referring to October as "Scrubtober" on social media, as SpaceX has been continually frustrated by poor weather and launch delays.

Despite the delays, SpaceX is inching closer to being able to offer everyday Internet users the chance to surf the web using Starlink.

Earlier this month, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk tweeted that Starlink's constellation had grown large enough to begin beta-testing the Internet service system in both the United States and southern Canada.

Earlier this week, SpaceX announced that it would offer Starlink's broadband services free of charge to families in Texas' Ector County Independent School District. More than third of children and their families in the district are without Internet access.