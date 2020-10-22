Oct. 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX is scheduled to launch another batch of Starlink Internet satellites into space Thursday afternoon from Florida, roughly 24 hours after the mission's originally scheduled liftoff.

After Wednesday's weather refused to cooperate, launch officials rescheduled the launch. If Thursday's weather is favorable, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will lift off at 12:14 p.m. EDT from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The aerospace company's 15th Starlink mission will see another 60 broadband satellites launched into orbit. SpaceX has already launched 120 Starlink satellites this month.

SpaceX completed its 14th Starlink mission Sunday, increasing the size of its Starlink constellation to nearly 800 satellites.

Space Force's forecast for Thursday is a little worse than as it was for Wednesday: a 50 percent chance of favorable conditions.

After a trough and wave was expected to clear the state Wednesday, the expectation is for "just enough drier air to work in that coverage of clouds and showers across the Spaceport will be a little lower into the primary launch window midday," the 45th Weather Squadron wrote.

With concerns for scattered showers to move onshore, the forecasters noted that more favorable conditions should increase toward the end of the week. A backup launch is scheduled for Friday, they said.

Earlier this month, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk tweeted that Starlink's constellation had grown large enough to begin beta-testing the Internet service system in both the United States and southern Canada.

SpaceX has already offered Starlink Internet services to emergency responders in wildfire-stricken areas of Washington state.

Washington's Hoh tribe is also using the Internet service to provide their members online education and telehealth services.