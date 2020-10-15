Watch Live
Witnesses testify in Senate on final day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett
Blue Origin launches, lands NASA moon landing sensor experiment
NASA funds Nokia plan to provide cellular service on moon
Wearable tattoo: Scientists print sensors directly onto skin without heat
NASA's Kate Rubins, 2 cosmonauts dock with Int'l Space Station
Crayfish 'trapping' doesn't control invasive species
Scenes from the White House as coronavirus hot spot
