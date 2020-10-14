Soyuz MS-17 successfully launched early Wednesday from Kazakhstan with NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov aboard. Image courtesy of NASA

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft successfully launched into orbit early Wednesday from Kazakhstan with NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov aboard with their final destination the International Space Station.

The spacecraft lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 1:45 a.m. EDT for the two-orbit, three-hour flight to ISS where it is expected to dock with the Earth-facing-side of the station's Russian segment at 4:52 a.m., and the crew of Expedition 64 will begin their six-month mission on the space outpost.

Advertisement Liftoff! The Soyuz spacecraft carrying Kate Rubins of @NASA_Astronauts and Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of Roscosmos on a two-orbit, three-hour journey to the @Space_Station launched at 1:45am EDT. pic.twitter.com/40Qr8ByJQx— NASA (@NASA) October 14, 2020

This is Rubins' second voyage into space after she was aboard the first test flight of the then-new Soyuz MS spacecraft that launched from Kazakhstan to the ISS in July 2016, according to NASA.

In her first stay on the ISS, she conducted two spacewalks for a total of 12 hours, 46 minutes, during which she installed a new docking port for U.S. commercial crew spacecraft and high-definition cameras as well as performed maintenance on the ISS's external thermal control system.

It's also the second spaceflight for Ryzhikov and the first for Kud-Sverchkov.

The trio will be joining, though momentarily, NASA Commander Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of Expedition 63 whose mission on the ISS that began in April is set to end later this month. A change of command ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 20.

During their six months on the orbiting microgravity laboratory, Rubins and her Expedition 64 crew will continue to work on hundreds of biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science experiments, NASA said.

Rubins and her crew will also be on the station for the Nov. 1 arrival of NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi about the Crew Dragon spacecraft.