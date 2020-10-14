The capsule of the Soyuz MS-17 rocket docked with the International Space Station at 4:48 a.m. ETD Wednesday. Image courtesy of NASA
The Soyuz MS-17 rocket is launched with Expedition 64 Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of Roscosmos and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins on Wednesday from Kazakhstan. Photo by Andrey Shelepin/NASA/GCTC
The Soyuz MS-17 rocket liftoff at 1:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. Photo by Andrey Shelepin/NASA/GCTC
The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft docked with the International Space Station Wednesday at 4:48 a.m. EDT. Image courtesy of NASA
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft successfully launched into orbit early Wednesday from Kazakhstan with NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov aboard with their final destination the International Space Station.
The spacecraft lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 1:45 a.m. EDT for the two-orbit, three-hour flight to ISS where the crew of Expedition 64 will begin their six-month mission on the space outpost.
The capsule of the Soyuz aircraft docked with the Earth-facing-side of the station's Russian segment at 4:48 a.m. ETD with the hatch to the ISS scheduled to open at 6:45 a.m. ETD.
This is Rubins' second voyage into space after she was aboard the first test flight of the then-new Soyuz MS spacecraft that launched from Kazakhstan to the ISS in July 2016, according to NASA.
In her first stay on the ISS, she conducted two spacewalks for a total of 12 hours, 46 minutes, during which she installed a new docking port for U.S. commercial crew spacecraft and high-definition cameras as well as performed maintenance on the ISS's external thermal control system.
It's also the second spaceflight for Ryzhikov and the first for Kud-Sverchkov.
The trio will be joining, though momentarily, NASA Commander Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of Expedition 63 whose mission on the ISS that began in April is set to end later this month. A change of command ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 20.
During their six months on the orbiting microgravity laboratory, Rubins and her Expedition 64 crew will continue to work on hundreds of biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science experiments, NASA said.
Rubins and her crew will also be on the station for the Nov. 1 arrival of NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi about the Crew Dragon spacecraft.
NASA's 16 women astronauts -- at least one likely to walk on moon
Tracy Caldwell Dyson pauses for a portrait in her spacesuit before going underwater in the Neutral Buoyancy Lab at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on July 8, 2019. Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI
Kayla Barron dons her spacesuit in Houston on July 12, 2019. Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI
Loral O'Hara stands in front of a T-38 trainer aircraft at Ellington Field near Johnson Space Center on June 6, 2017. Photo by Robert Markowitz/NASA
Nicole Aunapu Mann attends the announcement that she was being assigned to the Boeing CST-100 Starliner Crew test flight to the International Space Station on August 3, 2018. Photo Bill Ingalls/NASA
Jessica Meir sits for her portrait in an Extravehicular Mobility Unit, the suit used for spacewalks, on September 11, 2018. Photo by Josh Valcarcel/NASA
Christina Koch collects and packs Mizuna mustard greens grown and harvested inside the International Space Station's veggie botany facility on November 13, 2019. Photo courtesy of NASA
Stephanie Wilson poses for a portrait at Johnson Space Center on July 11, 2019. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA
Expedition 59 astronaut Anne McClain is helped out of the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft just minutes after she landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on June 25, 2019. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA
Zena Cardman awaits the next steps from instructors during water survival training in Houston on August 23, 2017. Photo by David DeHoyos/NASA
Jasmin Moghbeli poses for a portrait in the Systems Engineering Simulator for the International Space Station and advanced spaceflight programs at the Johnson Space Center on July 9, 2019. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA
Expedition 32 flight engineer and Expedition 33 commander Sunita Williams participates in spacesuit fit check at the Johnson Space Center on September 8, 2011. Photo courtesy of NASA
Jeanette Epps sits for her portrait on September 30, 2009. Photo by Robert Markowitz/NASA
Megan McArthur poses for a portrait on the Crew Access Arm of the mobile launcher at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 25, 2019. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA
Jessica Watkins is helped into a spacesuit before underwater spacewalk training at Johnson Space Center on May 22, 2019. Photo by David DeHoyos/NASA
Kate Rubins prepares for a spacewalk on board the International Space Station on August 10, 2016. Photo courtesy of NASA
Shannon Walker welcomes viewers at the Johnson Space Center to watch the live coverage of Expedition 40/41 launch as it unfolds at Baikonur, Kazakhstan, on May 28, 2014. Members of the crew can be seen on the nearby screen. Photo courtesy of NASA