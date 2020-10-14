The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft docked with the International Space Station Wednesday at 4:48 a.m. EDT. Image courtesy of NASA

The Soyuz MS-17 rocket liftoff at 1:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. Photo by Andrey Shelepin/NASA/GCTC

The Soyuz MS-17 rocket is launched with Expedition 64 Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of Roscosmos and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins on Wednesday from Kazakhstan. Photo by Andrey Shelepin/NASA/GCTC

The capsule of the Soyuz MS-17 rocket docked with the International Space Station at 4:48 a.m. ETD Wednesday. Image courtesy of NASA

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft successfully launched into orbit early Wednesday from Kazakhstan with NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov aboard with their final destination the International Space Station.

The spacecraft lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 1:45 a.m. EDT for the two-orbit, three-hour flight to ISS where the crew of Expedition 64 will begin their six-month mission on the space outpost.

The capsule of the Soyuz aircraft docked with the Earth-facing-side of the station's Russian segment at 4:48 a.m. ETD with the hatch to the ISS scheduled to open at 6:45 a.m. ETD.

This is Rubins' second voyage into space after she was aboard the first test flight of the then-new Soyuz MS spacecraft that launched from Kazakhstan to the ISS in July 2016, according to NASA.

In her first stay on the ISS, she conducted two spacewalks for a total of 12 hours, 46 minutes, during which she installed a new docking port for U.S. commercial crew spacecraft and high-definition cameras as well as performed maintenance on the ISS's external thermal control system.

It's also the second spaceflight for Ryzhikov and the first for Kud-Sverchkov.

The trio will be joining, though momentarily, NASA Commander Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of Expedition 63 whose mission on the ISS that began in April is set to end later this month. A change of command ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 20.

During their six months on the orbiting microgravity laboratory, Rubins and her Expedition 64 crew will continue to work on hundreds of biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science experiments, NASA said.

Rubins and her crew will also be on the station for the Nov. 1 arrival of NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi about the Crew Dragon spacecraft.