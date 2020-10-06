Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Some 68 million years ago, a new dinosaur species showed up with one less digit than its closest relatives.

The toothless, two-fingered oviraptor species, described Tuesday in the journal Royal Society Open Science, has offered scientists new insights into the diversification of a group of parrot-like animals during the the Late Cretaceous Period.

Paleontologists recently unearthed several complete skeletons of the two-fingered dinosaur species, named Oksoko avarsan, in Mongolia's Gobi Desert.

Unlike its three-fingered relatives, the oviraptor had just two digits at the end of each forearm. Instead of teeth, the feathered dinosaur sported a large, curved beak similar to the beak of modern parrots.

Researchers surveyed the oviraptor fossil record to trace the reduction in size and eventual loss of a third digit. Their analysis revealed how the group of parrot-like animals adapted their arms and hands to suit new diets and lifestyles as they migrated into new environments -- including what's now North America and the Gobi Desert.

At the Mongolian dig site, researchers found four young Oksoko avarsan specimens resting side by side, suggesting the juvenile dinosaurs were social.

"Oksoko avarsan is interesting because the skeletons are very complete and the way they were preserved resting together shows that juveniles roamed together in groups," said lead researcher Gregory Funston.

"But more importantly, its two-fingered hand prompted us to look at the way the hand and forelimb changed throughout the evolution of oviraptors -- which hadn't been studied before," said Funston, geoscientist at the University of Edinburgh.