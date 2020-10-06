ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 6 (UPI) -- After repeated delays due to weather and other problems, SpaceX will try again to launch a batch of 60 Starlink communications satellites early Tuesday from Florida.

Elon Musk's space company is aiming for liftoff of a Falcon 9 rocket at 7:29 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. Launches have been postponed since Sept. 17.

Musk said on Twitter that he was coming to Florida to review the entire launch operation following a scrub Friday night that he blamed on an "unexpected pressure rise" in a gas generator. The launch was postponed again Monday morning due to rainstorms in the area.

"We will need to make a lot of improvements to have a chance of completing 48 launches next year!" Musk tweeted. He added, "We're doing a broad review of launch site, propulsion, structures, avionics, range & regulatory constraints this weekend."

SpaceX's delays are mirrored by a string of similar scrubs in the past few weeks for its main rival, United Launch Alliance. ULA is trying to send a spy satellite into orbit for the U.S. Department of Defense.

ULA also has cited weather and mechanical issues with ground systems for the delays that have kept its powerful Delta IV Heavy rocket with a spy satellite aboard on the launch pad.

"There's a thousand ways that a launch can go wrong, and only one way it can go right," Siva Baradvaj, space operations engineer for SpaceX, said in a live broadcast for an Oct. 1 launch attempt of the Starlink satellites.

That attempt was scrubbed due to a sensor reading on ground systems, but Baradvaj noted that the rocket and spacecraft remained in good health.

The successful launch of the satellites would boost the Starlink total in orbit to well over 700.

More Starlink satellites have been launched, but at least 27 of them have deorbited and burned up, according to astronomers.

While the company increases the number of spacecraft in orbit, it also is testing the system with hundreds of Internet users in North America, according to documents SpaceX has filed with the Federal Communications Commission.