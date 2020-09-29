Sept. 29 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance scrubbed the launch of a spy satellite for the U.S. Department of Defense for the second time this week Tuesday due to weather-related complications.

The launch of the company's powerful Delta IV Heavy rocket was derailed after local weather delayed pre-launch preparations, including issues with a Mobile Service Tower.

"When MST roll began we discovered a hydraulic leak in the ground system required to move the tower which needs further evaluation," ULA wrote on Twitter. "Subsequent weather will prevent the team from moving forward with tonight's attempt."

ULA set a new launch time for 11:54 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

The launch was also delayed because of weather on Monday and on Aug. 29 a launch was put off seconds before liftoff due to a faulty helium pressure regulator.

The mission is to utilize a Delta Heavy rocket, which is a triple-core launcher that produces a collective 2.2 million pounds of thrust.

The flight, called NROL-44, is to be the 12th launch of a Delta IV Heavy, which first was used in 2004, the company said.