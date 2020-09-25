Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Space Force will start to fly missions on reused SpaceX rockets next year to save millions of dollars, the service announced Friday.
The Space Force will fly two GPS satellites into orbit on a Falcon 9 first-stage booster. The lower cost that SpaceX charges for reused rockets will save taxpayers $52.7 million, a statement from the military branch said.
SpaceX has reused boosters since March 2017, but the Space Force wanted to see the technology proven before flying costly satellites on a used rocket.
In June, the Space Force allowed SpaceX to recover the booster from a national security launch of another GPS satellite for the first time. The military learned "valuable data and insight on reusing" rockets from that mission, according to the announcement.
Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president and chief operating officer, said in a news release that the company was pleased the Space Force saw "the benefits of the technology."
Reusing boosters has become routine for SpaceX. In August, the company used the same booster for the sixth time in a launch from Florida, setting a record for the launch industry.
Astronauts return to Earth from International Space Station
From left to right, Expedition 62 crew members Andrew Morgan of NASA, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir are seen inside the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft after they landed in a remote area near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Friday. Photo by Andrey Shelepin/NASA/GCTC | License Photo
Russian search-and-rescue teams arrive at the capsule shortly after it landed. Photo by Andrey Shelepin/NASA/GCTC | License Photo
The three had spent months aboard the International Space Station. Photo by Andrey Shelepin/NASA/GCTC | License Photo
Meir gives a thumbs-up after landing. Photo by Andrey Shelepin/NASA/GCTC | License Photo
Meir spent 205 days in space. During her first spaceflight, she conducted the first three all-woman spacewalks with crewmate Christina Koch of NASA. Photo by Andrey Shelepin/NASA/GCTC | License Photo
Morgan, whose space mission lasted 272 days, is carried to an all-terrain vehicle shortly after the spacecraft landing. The space travelers were greeted by ground crews wearing surgical masks and respirators due to coronavirus. Photo by Andrey Shelepin/NASA/GCTC | License Photo
Morgan gives a thumbs-up after arriving back on Earth. Photo by Andrey Shelepin/NASA/GCTC | License Photo
Meir talks on a satellite phone outside the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft after the landing. Photo by Andrey Shelepin/NASA/GCTC | License Photo