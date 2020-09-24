Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket will be launched again Thursday in West Texas with a reusable booster, shown landing after a flight in December. Photo courtesy of Blue Origin

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Blue Origin's reusable New Shepard rocket is scheduled for launch from West Texas on Thursday, with controllers hoping to test NASA's new lunar lander sensor technology and conduct other experiments.

Liftoff is planned for 11 a.m. EDT at Blue Origin's launch facilities about 150 miles east of El Paso.

Advertisement

The launch would be the 13th New Shepard mission and the seventh consecutive flight for the rocket, which is 60 feet high and emits 110,000 pounds of thrust.

The company, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, one day wants to fly space tourists in a capsule designed for six people as it also develops its larger New Glenn rocket.

The NASA sensors are designed to help locate a safe site on the moon for upcoming landings, according to NASA and Blue Origin's mission description.

"The technologies could allow future missions -- both crewed and robotic -- to target landing sites that weren't possible during the Apollo missions, such as regions with varied terrain near craters," the description said.

Blue Origin leads the so-called National Team in developing a human lander for future moon missions. The team includes Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Draper.

The sensors are the first payload to fly mounted on the exterior of a New Shepard booster rather than inside its capsule, which the company said could open up opportunities for other exterior technology, including "a wide range of future high-altitude sensing, sampling and exposure payloads."

At least two plant experiments are in the rocket's capsule, one of which was designed by researchers at the University of Florida's Ferl/Paul Space Plants Lab.

"Blue Origin was the right rocket for the mission because it is suborbital, going to the edge of space at 62 miles up, and most of our research has to do with how plants experience suborbital flight," said Jordan Callaham, the lab manager.

RELATED SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites from Florida

"We're really looking at how plants can survive on a journey to space, and whether they adapt quickly to microgravity."

The Florida experiment consists of two Petri dishes with leafy greens inside. As the rocket ascends, fluorescent light cameras take images of the plants and their cells.

Callaham said previous experiments have shown changes in the shape and movement of cells, and the new technology will test a better camera for images.

"The flight is a total of 20 to 25 minutes, so we would look for how the proteins are responding during that short time," she said.

Other payloads on board the so-called NS-13 mission include experiments from Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland, NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in California and Colorado-based Space Lab Technologies.

All mission crew supporting the launch are exercising strict social distancing and safety measures to mitigate COVID-19 risks, according to Blue Origin.