Curly consists of one artificial intelligence system and two physical robots, a thrower and a skipper. The skipper, pictured above, uses a camera to interpret changing ice conditions and coordinate strategy. Photo by Korea University

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Thanks to a new deep learning program, a curling robot, appropriately named Curly, was able to win three out of four matches against curlers from South Korea's national teams.

Researchers detailed the software behind the breakthrough in a new paper published Wednesday in the journal Science Robotics.

Curling is sometimes described as a hybrid of bowling and chess -- on ice. During gameplay, teams of two take turns throwing large "stones" across 150 feet of ice toward a bulls-eye target. The sport requires a combination of precise physical performance and strategic thinking.

"The game of curling can be considered a good testbed for studying the interaction between artificial intelligence systems and the real world," Seong-Whan Lee, professor of cognitive engineering at Korea University, told UPI in an email.

Often, artificial intelligence system perform well in simulations, but struggle when applied in the real world. The problem is known as the "sim-to-real" gap.

In the computer lab, deep learning systems can learn from millions of actions in repeated simulations.

"In the real world, we may not even be able to perform hundreds of actions for the purpose of learning in each case," Lee said. "Moreover, the system can never fully replicate the real world."

In curling, with each throw, the ice conditions and strategy changes. To compete against humans, researchers had to train Curly to judge uncontrollable environmental conditions and adapt.

Researchers supplied Curly with what they call a "deep reinforcement learning" system, a trial-and-error learning system that helps Curly compensate for uncertainties and take adaptive actions. Curly learns from each throw, allowing the robot to make corrections on subsequent throws.

When the research team, scientists and engineers from Germany and Korea, combined their deep reinforcement learning system with the strategy planning model, their artificial intelligence curling robot system was able to outperform expert curlers.

"We succeeded not only in terms of strategic planning but also with respect to the real-time adaptation within the real curling game setting," Lee said.

Unlike human curling teams, which have three members, Curly uses only two robots -- no sweepers. Curly relies on a skipper, the component in charge of aiming strategy, and a thrower, the component in charge of throwing mechanics.

Using its novel artificial intelligence system, the two components communicate to identify throwing errors, interpret changing ice conditions and make adjustments accordingly.

Scientists hope their new deep reinforcement learning system can be adapted for a variety of complex real-world applications, including drone navigation.