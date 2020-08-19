Google is paying homage to chemist, professor and author Julius Lothar Meyer with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating chemist, professor and author Julius Lothar Meyer who was one of two scientists to discover the periodic law of chemical elements and pioneer early periodic tables on what would have been his 190th birthday.

Meyer published seminal textbook Modern Chemical Theory in 1864. The book included a basic system for the organization of 28 elements based on atomic weight. This was the precursor to the modern periodic table.

Russian chemist Dmitri Mendeleev independently developed similar ideas and released a paper that placed all the known elements in one table.

Meyer, who was also designing a comprehensive table, published a paper in 1870 that provided a line chart demonstrating the relationship between atomic volume and atomic weight that provided evidence for the periodic law describing cyclical patterns among elements.

Google's homepage features art of Meyer and his line chart on a chalkboard.

"Happy birthday Julius Lothar Meyer, and thank you for braving the elements for the sake of scientific knowledge!" Google said.