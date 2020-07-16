NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy (L) and Robert Behnken prepare their spacesuits in June for a series of spacewalks at the International Space Station, including an assignment planned for Thursday. File Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken poses June 13 with a U.S. spacesuit he prepared for spacewalks to upgrade power systems on the International Space Station. File Photo courtesy of NASA

Two NASA astronauts plan to conduct a spacewalk on Thursday like this one at the International Space Station. File Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- NASA's latest spacewalk at the International Space Station was scheduled to begin early Thursday to replace aging batteries as part of an extended SpaceX mission.

The spacewalk was planned begin about 7:35 a.m. EDT and continue for up to seven hours, according to the space agency, which will provide live-stream video coverage.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy will brave the extreme conditions of outer space for the third time in a month. Four spacewalks have been planned to replace batteries on the exterior of the space station.

Behnken and Cassidy organized their tools on Wednesday and readied the Quest airlock on the station for the event, NASA reported.

Astronaut Doug Hurley joined the duo Wednesday afternoon for a spacewalk review and conference with specialists on the ground, according to NASA. He will assist the astronauts in and out of their U.S. spacesuits and monitor their spacewalk activities.

Hurley also did a brief medical exam of his crewmates "similar to a doctor conducting a checkup on Earth," NASA said.

Behnken and astronaut Doug Hurley arrived at the space station May 31 as part of the historic return to human spaceflight from U.S. soil. The mission also marked the first time Elon Musk's SpaceX carried people into space.

NASA extended the historic trip to space -- originally planned as a five-day demonstration -- to several months because the batteries needed replacement.

Those replacements will "put the station in a much better configuration long-term," Kenneth Todd, the space station's manager for integration and operations, said during a press conference in June.

On Thursday, the astronauts plan to remove five older nickel-hydrogen batteries and replace them with three new lithium-ion batteries, as well as accompanying hardware.

They will replace one last aging battery Tuesday, when Behnken and Cassidy venture out on the 300th spacewalk involving U.S. astronauts since Ed White stepped out of his Gemini 4 capsule on June 3, 1965.

After replacing all the batteries, the astronauts are to perform other maintenance Tuesday, including preparing for the arrival of a new airlock built by Houston-based NanoRacks designed to release experiments into space. SpaceX plans to send the new airlock aloft later this year.