NASA astronaut Bob Behnken poses June 13 with a U.S. spacesuit he prepared for spacewalks to upgrade power systems on the International Space Station. File Photo courtesy of NASA

NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy (L) and Robert Behnken prepare their spacesuits in June for a series of spacewalks at the International Space Station, including an assignment planned for Thursday. File Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- NASA's latest spacewalk at the International Space Station began early Thursday with astronauts working to replace aging batteries as part of an extended SpaceX mission.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy handed off crew communications to Mission Control and switched on their spacesuits at 7:10 a.m. EDT, officially marking the start of the 230th spacewalk at the orbiting laboratory.

Advertisement

After stepping into space, Behnken released the first nickel-hydrogen battery to be replaced with a newer lithium-ion battery in the first phase of their mission to replace five of the older-style batteries.

The spacewalk is being streamed live by NASA.

RELATED NASA concludes second spacewalk on historic mission

Behnken and Cassidy are braving the extreme conditions of outer space for the third time in a month. Four spacewalks have been planned to replace batteries on the exterior of the space station.

Astronaut Doug Hurley joined the duo Wednesday afternoon for a spacewalk review and a conference with specialists on the ground, according to NASA. He assisted astronauts in and out of their spacesuits and monitored spacewalk activities.

Hurley also did a brief medical exam of his crewmates "similar to a doctor conducting a checkup on Earth," NASA said.

RELATED Space tourists might rise above Earth with hydrogen balloons

Behnken and Hurley arrived at the space station May 31 as part of the historic return to manned spaceflight from U.S. soil. The mission also marked the first time Elon Musk's SpaceX carried humans into space.

NASA extended the historic trip to space -- originally planned as a five-day demonstration -- by several months because the batteries needed replacement. Those replacements will "put the station in a much better configuration long-term," Kenneth Todd, the space station's manager for integration and operations, told reporters last month.

The astronauts will replace one last aging battery on Tuesday, when Behnken and Cassidy venture out for the 300th spacewalk involving U.S. astronauts since Ed White stepped out of his Gemini 4 capsule on June 3, 1965.

After replacing all the batteries, the astronauts will perform other maintenance next week -- including preparing for the arrival of a new airlock built by Houston-based NanoRacks, which is designed to release experiments into space. SpaceX plans to send the new airlock later this year.