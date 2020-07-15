NASA astronaut Bob Behnken, in white spacesuit at left, performs a spacewalk June 16 to swap batteries and upgrade power systems on the International Space Station. Photo courtesy of NASA

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken works on U.S. spacesuits inside the International Space Station's Quest airlock June 18 to prepare for a series of spacewalks. Photo courtesy of NASA

NASA astronauts plan a spacewalk, like the one shown here in January, on Thursday outside the International Space Station. Photo courtesy of NASA

July 15 (UPI) -- Two NASA astronauts plan to walk in space again Thursday to replace aging batteries on the International Space Station as part of an extended SpaceX mission.

The spacewalk is to begin about 7:35 a.m. EDT and last up to seven hours, according to NASA, which will provide live-stream video coverage.

Advertisement

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy will brave the extreme conditions of outer space for the third time in a month. Four spacewalks have been planned to replace batteries on the exterior of the space station.

Behnken and astronaut Doug Hurley arrived at the space station May 31 as part of the historic return to human spaceflight from U.S. soil. The mission also marked the first time SpaceX carried people into space.

RELATED NASA concludes second spacewalk on historic mission

NASA extended the historic trip to space -- originally planned as a five-day demonstration -- to several months because the batteries needed replacement.

Those replacements will "put the station in a much better configuration long-term," Kenneth Todd, the space station's manager for integration and operations, said during a press conference in June.

Behnken and Cassidy spent just over six hours in space during each previous walk on July 16 and 21. The space station is powered largely by solar power stored in batteries that are accessible only from space.

RELATED Astronauts enter space station on historic SpaceX mission

On Thursday, the astronauts plan to remove five older nickel-hydrogen batteries and replace them with three new lithium-ion batteries, as well as accompanying hardware.

They will replace one last aging battery Tuesday, when Behnken and Cassidy venture out on the 300th spacewalk involving U.S. astronauts since Ed White stepped out of his Gemini 4 capsule on June 3, 1965.

After replacing all the batteries, the astronauts are to perform other maintenance Tuesday, including preparing for the arrival of a new airlock built by Houston-based NanoRacks designed to release experiments into space. SpaceX plans to send the new airlock aloft later this year.

RELATED NASA expects thousands to apply for astronaut jobs ahead of moon missions

Hurley will remain inside the spacecraft to help spacewalkers in and out their spacesuits and monitor the excursion.

As they plan and execute spacewalks, the astronauts also continue to evaluate the Dragon capsule that brought them to the space station.

Hurley and Behnken could return to Earth in a final test of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule as early as Aug. 2, according to NASA officials.

Behnken and Cassidy reviewed spacewalk procedures step-by-step through computer simulation for two hours Monday while Hurley charged their spacesuit batteries.