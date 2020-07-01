NASA astronaut Bob Behnken poses June 13 with a U.S. spacesuit he prepared for spacewalks to upgrade power systems on the International Space Station. File Photo courtesy of NASA

An unidentified spacewalker's spacesuit gloves and camera are reflected in the helmet visor in this photo taken during a six-hour and seven-minute spacewalk by astronauts Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy on June 26. Photo courtesy of NASA

July 1 (UPI) -- NASA is conducting another spacewalk Wednesday, up to seven hours, to replace aging batteries on the International Space Station.

The spacewalk began about 7:20 a.m., according to NASA, with live streaming video coverage. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy will brave the extreme conditions of outer space for the second time in six days.

Behnken and astronaut Doug Hurley arrived at the space station May 31 as part of the historic return to human spaceflight from U.S. soil. The mission marked the first time SpaceX carried people into space.

NASA extended the historic trip to space, which was originally a brief five-day demonstration, to about four months -- to ensure the battery replacement in a timely manner.

The battery replacements will "put the station in a much better configuration long term," said Kenneth Todd, the space station's manager for integration and operations, during a press conference leading up to the spacewalks.

"I think it's safe to say, barring any unforeseen type of failures, we will be good on batteries for a number of years to come."

Behnken and Cassidy spent 6 hours, 7 minutes in space Friday to replace batteries.

"NASA astronauts completed all the work planned for this first of four spacewalks," NASA reported. "The new batteries provide an improved and more efficient power capacity for operations."

On Wednesday, Cassidy and Behnken plan to remove one more aging nickel-hydrogen battery, which will be placed into an external storage unit. They will install a new lithium-ion battery and then reroute electrical and ethernet wiring.

The space station is powered largely by solar energy stored in the batteries.

Early in Friday's spacewalk, a small mirror detached from Cassidy's spacesuit and floated away slowly -- joining millions of pieces of space trash circling the planet, usually at high speeds. But NASA said the lost object posed no threat to the spacewalk or the space station.

Astronaut Hurley will be on duty to help the spacewalkers in and out their spacesuits and monitor the outing. Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner will assist the NASA trio.

As they plan and execute spacewalks, the astronauts on the space station also evaluate how the Dragon capsule functions while attached to the structure.

"Dragon is generating more power than we predicted, so we should have 114 or more days" in space, said Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, during the spacewalk press conference.

Hurley and Behnken could return to Earth in a final test of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule as early as Aug. 2, Stich said.