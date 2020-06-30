June 30 (UPI) -- To figure what types of homemade mask best prevent the spread of COVID-19, scientists at Florida Atlantic University used glycerine and laser light to illuminate the movement of droplets from coughs and sneezes.

According to the study's authors, most research has focused on medical-grade masks. For the new study, researchers focused on cloth-based coverings.

"Such masks have been recommended for public use by various agencies, but there are no clear guidelines on the best material or construction technique that should be used," Siddhartha Verma, lead author and an assistant professor at Florida Atlantic, told UPI in an email.

In the lab, researchers sprayed a solution of distilled water and glycerin through the mouth of a mannequin to create glow-in-the-dark droplet clouds resembling those produced by coughs and sneezes.

"We visualized the droplets in a sheet of laser light," said co-author Manhar Dhanak, department chair, professor and director of SeaTech at Florida Atlantic. "The droplets scatter the light and hence become visible."

Researchers projected the glow-in-the-dark coughs and sneezes through several types of homemade masks, using cameras to measure how far the droplets traveled.

Without a mask, droplets traveled more than eight feet -- beyond the six feet recommended for "social distancing." With a bandana, droplets traveled 3 feet, 7 inches. With a folded cotton handkerchief, the droplets traveled 1 foot, 3 inches. The stitched quilted cotton mask proved most effective, allowing droplets to travel just 2.5 inches.

Scientists also tested a cone mask, widely available at local pharmacies. The commercial mask allowed droplets from simulated coughs and sneezes to travel eight inches.

Researchers determined that creating a tight seal and layering material were the most important factors in creating an effective barrier against cough and sneeze droplets.

"The effectiveness of a mask does not necessarily depend on the thread-count of the fabric," Verma said.

Scientists published the results of the mask experiments on Tuesday in the journal Physics of Fluids.

"Masks are effective in reducing the risk of transmission of viral infections," Dhanak said. "Also, given the possibility of leakage, it is important to use a combination of social distancing, mask-use, hand-washing and other recommendations from healthcare professionals in order to minimize the chances of transmission."

In future studies, Verma and Dhanak plan to more closely examine leakage around the sides of different kinds of masks, as well as investigate methods for curtailing the leakage.

"We are also looking into the impact of environmental conditions in a room on the spread of the droplets, and wider applications of our techniques in design of barriers, shielding and air-conditioning systems in the work place and open-plan offices," Verma said.