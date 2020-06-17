NASA's Mars rover Perseverance, which is scheduled to be launched July 17, towers over engineers during a 2019 driving test in California. Photo courtesy of NASA

ORLANDO, June 17 (UPI) -- NASA's new microbe-hunting Mars rover, scheduled for launch July 20, is the most sophisticated rover yet, but it will take at least a decade to determine whether samples the machine collects exhibit signs of life, agency officials said Wednesday.

The Perseverance rover is expected to land on the Red Planet in February. It is designed to drill samples of rock and drop them for a future mission to pick up and send back to Earth. The rover also has advanced science equipment on board to scan the samples for signs of past or present life.

But scientists don't expect the rover's data, sent over millions of miles through space, to confirmation life on the Red Planet.

"On Mars, it will be more of a potential confirmation," said NASA's Katie Stack Morgan, the Perseverance deputy project scientist. "It's very likely we'll have to return those samples to Earth."

NASA doesn't expect to bring the samples back until 2031 due to the expense and planning required, as well as orbital periods when the two planets are too far apart for travel between them.

Once the samples arrive on Earth, the worldwide scientific community will use all the latest technology to examine them, Stack Morgan said.

Launch is planned for Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station aboard an Atlas V rocket, which would have the rover landing in Mars' Jezero Crater about seven months later.

The mission could launch as late as Aug. 5 and still make it to Mars as the Red Planet is in its so-called close approach to Earth. After that, Mars would be too far from Earth for the mission, and NASA would have to wait two years for Mars to get near again.

The rover will take samples where scientists found evidence of ancient river deltas. The best samples, up to 35, will be hermetically sealed for the fetch rover.