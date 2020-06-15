Breaking News
Supreme Court rules Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects gay and lesbian workers
Scientists trigger hibernation in mice, astronauts could be next
SpaceX launches 58 Starlink, 3 SkySat satellites from Florida
Earliest bow-and-arrow technology outside Africa discovered in Sri Lanka
Crustal forces, not weathering and erosion, control the height of mountains
Rocket Lab launches Boston University's magnetosphere experiment
Mourners gather for George Floyd memorial services
