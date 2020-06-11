The mass die off of terrestrial species some 252 million years ago led to an influx of sediment, nutrients and other biological elements into Earth's oceans. Photo by NASA

June 11 (UPI) -- Scientists still aren't sure what exactly caused 70 percent of land species to disappear some 252 million years ago, but new research suggests the extinctions -- part of what's called the Great Dying -- had a measurable effect on the chemistry of Earth's ancient oceans.

The loss of plants and animals on land during the the Permian-Triassic extinction was followed by major die offs in Earth's oceans. Some 90 percent of all marine species disappeared. The Great Dying was also characterized by extreme soil erosion.

Advertisement

To better understand the link between die offs on the land and in the water, scientists developed models to analyze changes in the chemistry of Earth's oceans during the Great Dying. The models focused on the cycling of mercury, an element spewed by volcanoes and found in living organisms.

By plotting changes in mercury and carbon cycles during the Permian-Triassic extinction and comparing the simulation results with the chemistry of ancient rock samples, scientists were able to determine whether shifts in ocean chemistry were caused by volcanic and biological events.

RELATED Ozone layer collapse preceded mass extinction 360 million years ago

The data, detailed Thursday in the journal Nature Communications, showed the collapse of terrestrial ecosystems led to the release of large amounts of organic matter, nutrients and other biological elements into Earth's oceans.

More research is needed to uncover the precise mechanisms by which ocean chemical changes snuffed out marine species, but scientists suspect the influx of sediment, nutrients and other chemicals had a significant effect on marine life.

"In this study we show that during the Permian-Triassic transition, roughly 252 million years ago, the widespread collapse of the terrestrial ecosystems caused sudden changes in marine chemistry," study co-author Jacopo Dal Corso, who worked on the research while at Leeds University, said in a news release.

RELATED Study explains how the oceans became so diverse

"This likely played a central role in triggering the most severe known marine extinction in Earth's history," said Dal Corso, now a professor at the China University of Geoscience. "This deep-time example shows how important the terrestrial reservoir is in regulating global biogeochemical cycles and calls for the greater conservation of these ecosystems."

The link between terrestrial and marine die offs some 252 million years ago could have implications for the future of modern ecosystems.

"This is an uncomfortable parallel with our own human-driven land use change, and we too are transferring large quantities of nutrients and other chemicals to the oceans," said study co-author Benjamin Mills, an assistant professor and a biogeochemical modeller at Leeds. "As we look to re-start the world's economies in the wake of the current pandemic, protecting our life-sustaining ecosystems should be a priority."