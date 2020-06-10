For the first time, scientists have found a tiny heart bone, called the os cordis, in chimpanzees. Photo by Rutland/University of Nottingham

June 10 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered a rare heart bone, known as an os cordis bone, in chimpanzees. The discovery of the tiny bone, found in only a small number of animal species, could help researchers protect chimpanzees from heart disease.

Wild chimpanzees are endangered, and their numbers are expected to continue to fall in the decades ahead. Heart disease is common in chimpanzees, and the development of effective treatments could help protect them.

For the new study, published Wednesday in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers used an advanced imaging method called micro-computed tomography to scan the chests of dozens of chimpanzees.

The survey showed the os cordis bone was more likely to be present in chimpanzees with idiopathic myocardial fibrosis, a type of heart disease that plagues both apes and humans. The condition, the most common form of heart disease in chimpanzees, can cause arrhythmia and trigger sudden death.

"The discovery of a new bone in a new species is a rare event, especially in chimps, which have such similar anatomy to people," lead study author Catrin Rutland, researcher at the University of Nottingham's School of Veterinary Medicine and Science, said in a news release. "It raises the question as to whether some people could have an os cordis too."

The heart bone is regularly found in cattle, oxen and other bovine species. It is also sometimes present in sheep, otters, dogs and camels. In some species, the bone is common, found in most members of a population. In other animals, the bone is less common and associated with heart disease.

Scientists are still working to understand how and why the os cordis bone grows. Researchers have found the bone in male and female chimps, both young and old.

The researchers speculate that it's possible the bone causes problems, but it's also possible the bone grows to support the heart, perhaps in response to problems with the heart.

The finding, researchers say, highlights the need for further study of the heart bone.