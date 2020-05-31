A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at 3:22 p.m. Saturday from Kennedy Space Center, with astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on the way to the International Space Station. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., May 31 (UPI) -- Two astronauts aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule neared a historic rendezvous with the International Space Station on Sunday morning.

Controllers said the capsule actually was ahead of schedule and could dock earlier than the planned time, which was planned for at 10:29 a.m. EDT.

SpaceX's Demo 2 mission lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday afternoon -- the first crewed launch from U.S. soil in nine years.

The flawless launch began a 19-hour journey to the space station, and also made Elon Musk's SpaceX the first private company to send astronauts into orbit.

The mission marked the first time since the final space shuttle mission that NASA astronauts didn't have to rely on Russia to get into space.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley performed a manual flight test in orbit on Saturday, using the capsule's touchscreen controls. They were then to sleep for about eight hours before the approach to the space station.

The astronauts awoke at 4:45 a.m. EDT, and have engaged in monitoring conferences with ground controllers at SpaceX in Hawthorne, Calif.

No issues with the spacecraft have been reported -- described a SpaceX commentator as "pretty boring for the astronauts, but that's what we wanted."

SpaceX had confirmed the capsule, which the astronauts named Endeavour, successfully reached orbit and separated from the second stage booster. The first-stage rocket booster landed successfully on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean.

"America is leading again in space," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said after the launch.

"It was incredible. Appreciate all the hard work and thanks for the great ride into space," Behnken said over the communication link to ground crews.

NASA and SpaceX defied iffy weather forecasts to begin the mission. Storms in the east-central Florida area created "no go" conditions about two hours before launch. But the weather cleared as the countdown neared liftoff time.

Storms also had forced a postponement of the launch Wednesday afternoon.

SpaceX secured a contract to provide ferry service to the space station for a fixed cost in 2014, and developed the rocket and capsule with NASA's cooperation.

The Falcon 9 rocket had already been proven as a reliable workhorse for carrying supplies to the space station 250 miles above Earth in 20 flights.

The space station travels at over 17,000 mph, so the capsule performed several orbits to match its speed and altitude. Crew Dragon will inch closer and dock slowly.

The capsule is to dock autonomously, but Hurley plans to fly it manually one more time in a brief test before docking.

"We will inspire the world as the nation leads humanity in space," Vice President Mike Pence said after the launch.

After docking, Hurley and Behnken are to remain in the capsule for almost two hours as it is locked in place and checks are made on its systems.

Once the hatch opens, astronaut Chris Cassidy -- already on board the space station -- is to greet the new arrivals. He and Russians Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner arrived in April and are to stay there until October.

Behnken and Hurley don't know how long they will be on the space station.

NASA has said it could be as little as six weeks and as much as 16 weeks, depending on how quickly the crew completes necessary maintenance on the space station and how favorable weather conditions are for spacecraft splashdown.

Behnken is scheduled to make several spacewalks with Cassidy, as Hurley monitors and controls instruments inside the station.

"We've longed to be a part of a test mission, a test spaceflight," Behnken said during a brief press conference in the days before the launch. "It's something we dreamed about, flying something other than the space shuttle" to carry people into space.

If the mission ultimately is successful, NASA plans to launch another SpaceX capsule to the space station Aug. 30, Bridenstine said.

Crew members for that mission are to be NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, along with Soichi Noguchi, an astronaut with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

The return to Earth for the Demo 2 mission would mark the first splashdown of a U.S. space capsule carrying astronauts since the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project in 1975.

Over the past decade, NASA astronauts only used Russian Soyuz rockets and capsules to reach the space station, at a cost of more than $70 million per seat.

Behnken, 49, and Hurley, 53, have been astronauts since their selection in 2000. They worked closely with SpaceX to develop the new spacecraft systems.

The two men share similar life experiences. Both are married to female astronauts who have traveled into space, and both have one child. Both were military test pilots and hold the rank of colonel -- Behnken with the U.S.Air Force and Hurley with the U.S. Marine Corps.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is the first orbital launch vehicle to be fully reusable, although the rocket for this launch was new.

