A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket boosts the Crew Dragon spacecraft for NASA on a launch abort test from Complex 39A at Kennedy on January 19. SpaceX conducted the test as a final measure to assure safety for future crewed missions to the International Space Station. Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

The test, which did not have NASA astronauts aboard, demonstrated Crew Dragon's ability to reliably carry crew to safety in the unlikely event of an emergency on ascent. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo

Hurley (R) and Behnken don SpaceX spacesuits in the astronaut crew quarters during a dress rehearsal ahead of the company's uncrewed in-flight abort test. Photo by Kim Shiflett/NASA | License Photo

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine (L) and SpaceX chief Elon Musk converse at Kennedy Space Center's launch control center while awaiting liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on the uncrewed in-flight abort test on January 19. Photo by Kim Shiflett/NASA | License Photo

Hurley (L) and Behnken stand near Launch Pad 39A during a dress rehearsal ahead of the SpaceX uncrewed In-Flight Abort Test at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on January 17. In the background, the company's Falcon 9 rocket is topped by the Crew Dragon spacecraft. The flight test will demonstrate the spacecraft's escape capabilities in preparation for crewed flights to the International Space Station. Photo by Kim Shiflett/NASA | License Photo

SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule completes acoustic testing in Florida ahead of its crewed flight to and from the ISS later this year. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo

SpaceX teams executed a full simulation of launch and docking of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, with Hurley (R) and Behnken participating in SpaceX's flight simulator on March 19 and 20. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo

Hurley examines the critical flight hardware during the test on March 30. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo

\NASA and SpaceX completed an end-to-end demonstration of the teams' ability to safely evacuate crew members from the fixed service structure during an emergency situation at Launch Complex 39A on April 3. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo

Behnken (L) and Hurley successfully completed a fully integrated test of Crew Dragon's critical flight hardware at a SpaceX processing facility on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on March 30. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft that will be used for the Crew-1 mission for NASA's Commercial Crew Program undergoes processing inside the clean room at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft arrives at Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, transported from the company's processing facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on May 15. Photo by Kim Shiflett/NASA | License Photo

Hurley speaks to the media following his arrival at the Kennedy Space Center. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

The two astronauts arrived to be the first crew to launch from the Kennedy Space Center on the SpaceX Crew Demo spacecraft. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Behnken and Hurley pose with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and Kennedy Space Center director Bob Cabana after the astronauts' arrival at the space center in Florida on May 20. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

The rocket is raised into a vertical position on the launch pad as preparations continue for the Demo 2 mission, scheduled to launch at 4:33 p.m. EDT on May 27. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen as it is rolled out of the horizontal integration facility at Kennedy as preparations continue for the Demo-2 mission on May 21. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo

NASA and SpaceX managers participate in a flight readiness review for the upcoming Demo-2 launch in the Operations Support Building II at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on May 21. Photo by Kim Shiflett/NASA | License Photo

Hurley (L) and Behnken depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A. NASA Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI | License Photo

Norm Knight, deputy director of Flight Operations at NASA's Johnson Space Center (L), and Steve Stich, deputy manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program (R), monitor the countdown during the dress rehearsal. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo

Hurley and Behnken return to the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building from Launch Complex 39A after completing the dress rehearsal. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo

Behnken rehearses putting on his SpaceX spacesuit in the Astronaut Crew Quarters. Photo by Kim Shiflett/NASA | License Photo

Hurley (L) and Behnken participate in a dress rehearsal for launch at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 23. NASA Photo by Kim Shiflett/UPI | License Photo

Behnken and Hurley are seen on a monitor showing inside the Crew Dragon capsule at Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal on May 23. Photo by SpaceX/UPI | License Photo

View of the crew access arm in position with the Crew Dragon spacecraft and the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on May 24. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo

In this black-and-white infrared image, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen on the launch pad. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo

The Vehicle Assembly Building is seen at sunset as preparations continue for the NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission on May 25. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo

A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket lie horizontally on Complex 39A on May 26. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Hurley boards a Tesla Model X for the ride to the launch area. .Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Hurley (L) and Behnken give their families virtual hugs as they prepare for the Demo-2 mission launch. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo

From left to right, SpaceX owner and chief engineer Elon Musk, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence applaud astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken as they head to the spacecraft. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley (L), and Robert Behnken, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, prepare to depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A to board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for the Demo-2 mission launch. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., May 27 (UPI) -- Two NASA astronauts entered SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule Wednesday afternoon at Kennedy Space Center in Florida in advance of a planned historic liftoff at 4:33 p.m. EDT toward the International Space Station.

The launch would mark the first time in nine years that a mission with a crew on board has been launched from American soil.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley entered the capsule a few minutes earlier than NASA had expected -- just before 1:50 p.m.

Technicians strapped their spacesuit boots into place, harnessed them to their seats, and closed the capsule door after testing communications and other systems.

A small group saw the astronauts off as they got into their white Tesla Model X for a motorcade to Launch Complex 39A. Before they drove off, they received good wishes and virtual hugs from their families.

Vice President Mike Pence, SpaceX founder Elon Musk and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine also offered words of praise before the astronauts' departure to the pad.

President Donald Trump arrived in the area in Air Force One just after the capsule door was being closed. His plane flew close to the launch tower as it headed to a landing.

Musk, speaking to family members of both astronauts, said he felt a strong sense of responsibility for their safety.

"I said we've done everything we can to make sure your dads come back OK" in referring to each astronaut's only child, Musk recalled at a NASA briefing.

He added: "What today is about is reigniting the dream of space and getting people fired up about the future."

"This is a unique opportunity to bring all of America together at one moment in time and say, 'look at how bright our future is,'" Bridenstine said Tuesday at a space agency briefing.

Weather for launches often is a concern at Kennedy Space Center and the adjacent Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The U.S. Space Force forecast for Wednesday showed a 50 percent chance of unacceptable conditions, mainly rain and thick cumulus clouds.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NASA has limited guests to 465 people, most of whom will view the liftoff outdoors.

NASA and SpaceX controllers will staff the firing room in Florida, and either group can postpone liftoff should mechanical problems, weather or other safety issues cause concern.

East over Atlantic

If the launch does occur, the capsule's flight path will take it east over the Atlantic Ocean toward the United Kingdom, where viewers might see it for 15 minutes, according to the website MeteorWatch.org.

A little over nine minutes after launch, TV and online viewers should be able to watch SpaceX's reusable first-stage booster travel back to Earth for a planned landing on a company barge in the Atlantic Ocean.

At the 12-minute mark, the Crew Dragon capsule will separate from the second-stage booster, and the capsule's nose cone will open to prepare for docking at the space station.

After the capsule reaches the same altitude as the space station and catches up to it, Crew Dragon will inch closer very slowly and dock via a fully autonomous system. The astronauts can override the system, if necessary.

The spacecraft is due to arrive at the space station Thursday, with docking planned for 11:29 a.m. EDT.

When they get there, astronauts Behnken and Hurley will remain in the capsule for almost two hours as it is locked in place and checks are made on its systems.

The day before our launch on the @NASA/@SpaceX Demo Mission 2, I took the time to review pre-launch activities, hone my launch operation technique, practice one more docking with @Space_Station https://t.co/1RBMI0g1Gp, and review the path home. We are ready! #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/piYtLEtoiw— Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) May 27, 2020

Greeting new arrivals

Once the hatch opens, astronaut Chris Cassidy -- already on board the space station -- will greet the new arrivals. He and Russians Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner arrived in April and are to stay there until October.

During the mission, called Demo 2, Behnken and Hurley will conduct final tests of the Crew Dragon capsule -- which they have given a name to be disclosed Wednesday -- before it is certified for regular ferry service to the space station.

The two will fly manually part of the way to the space station, using the capsule's unique touchscreen controls.

"We've longed to be a part of a test mission, a test spaceflight," Behnken said during a brief press conference Friday. "It's something we dreamed about, flying something other than the space shuttle" to carry people into space.

Behnken and Hurley don't know how long they will be on the space station. NASA has said it could be as little as six weeks and as much as 16 weeks, depending on how quickly the crew completes necessary maintenance on the space station and how favorable weather conditions are for spacecraft splashdown.

While the seas generally are not rough in the Atlantic during summer, it will be hurricane season, and tropical activity in the landing zone would delay the return.

If the mission is successful, NASA plans to launch another SpaceX capsule to the space station Aug. 30, Bridenstine, the NASA administrator, said Tuesday.

Next crew

Crew members for that mission are NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, along with Soichi Noguchi, an astronaut with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

The return to Earth for this mission will mark the first splashdown of a U.S. space capsule carrying astronauts since the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project in 1975.

"Remember, this is a test flight," Bridenstine said Tuesday. "And as such, if we have a good window to come home and [Hurley and Behnken] are not necessary on the International Space Station, we will be taking" the opportunity to return to Earth.

SpaceX is more than two years behind schedule for the launch. NASA awarded two finalist contracts in 2014 to certify new spacecraft to carry people by 2017 -- Boeing received $4.2 billion for its Starliner capsule and SpaceX received $2.6 billion for Crew Dragon.

Starliner failed to reach the space station during a test flight in December, and is scheduled for another attempt in the third quarter of this year.

The launch is part of a rebirth of Kennedy Space Center, said Bob Cabana, the center's director, following years of renovations and new infrastructure at Launch Complex 39A -- now leased by SpaceX.

"We went to the moon from pad 39A, and 82 of the 135 shuttle missions launched off that pad, and now -- rather than rusting away in the salt air -- through our partnership with SpaceX, that pad is being used once again," Cabana said.

$70 million a seat

Over the past decade, NASA astronauts only used Russian Soyuz rockets and capsules to reach the space station, at a cost of more than $70 million per seat.

Behnken, 49, and Hurley, 53, have been astronauts since their selection in 2000. They worked closely with SpaceX to develop the new spacecraft systems.

"I hope the nation can look at this [launch] and recognize this is still something we can accomplish and still something we can be successful at, and we're going to do it in the face of the pandemic," Behnken said.

The two men share similar life experiences. Both are married to female astronauts who have traveled into space, and both have one child. Both were military test pilots and hold the rank of colonel -- Behnken with the U.S. Air Force and Hurley with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Behnken, originally from the St. Louis area, was a former chief of NASA's Astronaut Office. Hurley, originally from upstate New York, flew on the last shuttle mission in 2011 and was the first Marine pilot to fly the F/A‐18 E/F Super Hornet.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is the first orbital launch vehicle to be fully reusable, although the rocket for Wednesday's launch is new.

The Falcon 9 is just short of 230 feet tall, with a 12-foot diameter. Nine of SpaceX's Merlin engines provide thrust of 1.7 million pounds upon liftoff. By comparison, a typical F-16 fighter jet emits 32,000 pounds of thrust.

The launch will be the first such American liftoff of astronauts during a global pandemic. NASA has urged the public to watch the launch on TV or online, while the agency restricts access to the launch site at Kennedy Space Center to essential personnel only.