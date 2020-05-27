May 27 (UPI) -- Archaeologists have uncovered the remarkably well preserved mosaic floor of an Ancient Roman villa dating to the 3rd century A.D. The floor was found beneath a row of vines near Verona, a city in northern Italy.

Remains of the villa were first discovered nearly a century ago, but the dig site was left idle for decades before a team of archaeologists from the Superintendent of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape of Verona resumed excavations last summer.

After being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, digging began once again this month, revealing a mosaic floor and parts of the villa's foundation.

"After countless decades of failed attempts, part of the floor and foundations of the Roman villa located north of Verona, discovered by scholars a century ago, has finally been brought to light," officials from Negrar di Valpolicella wrote in a Facebook post.

Archaeologists are continuing to survey the dig site in order to determine the "exact extension and exact location of the ancient construction."

Officials said they will work with the owner of the vineyard on a plan to make the ancient remains open to the public.

"The result will not come soon and significant resources will be needed," officials wrote.

"We believe that a cultural site of this value deserves attention and should be enhanced," Roberto Grison, mayor of Negrar di Valpolicella, told the local newspaper L'Arena. "For this reason, together with the Superintendency and the private individuals of agricultural funds, we will find a way to make this treasure enjoyable."