By studying the gravitational wave signals produced by binary neutron star systems, researchers can pick up on oscillations of the individual stellar cores, yielding new insights into the mysterious stars. Photo by the University of Birmingham

May 21 (UPI) -- Gravitational waves can be mined for information about the structure and composition of neutron stars, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Nature Communications.

Gravitational-wave researchers at the University of Birmingham found the oscillations generated deep inside stellar cores can be detected in gravitational wave signals generated by pairs of neutron stars.

When two neutron stars meet, they can form binary pairs. Tidal forces generated by their pairing causes the neutron stars, the super dense collapsed cores of giant stars, to vibrate.

Each neutron star oscillates at unique frequencies. The study of these frequencies can yield insights into the structure and composition of the dense balls of neutrons.

During modeling efforts, scientists realized the oscillations can be found hidden in the gravitational wave signal produced by binary neutron star systems.

"As the two stars spiral around each other, their shapes become distorted by the gravitational force exerted by their companion," lead study author Geraint Pratten, scientist at the University of Birmingham's Gravitational Wave Institute, said in a news release. "This becomes more and more pronounced and leaves a unique imprint in the gravitational wave signal."

"The tidal forces acting on the neutron stars excite oscillations inside the star giving us insight into their internal structure," Pratten said. "By measuring these oscillations from the gravitational-wave signal, we can extract information about the fundamental nature and composition of these mysterious objects that would otherwise be inaccessible."

Pratten and his colleagues used the new models to analyze the oscillations hidden in the first gravitational-wave signal observed by astronomers, produced by a binary neutron star merger named GW170817.

"Almost three years after the first gravitational-waves from a binary neutron star were observed, we are still finding new ways to extract more information about them from the signals," said study co-author Patricia Schmidt. "The more information we can gather by developing ever more sophisticated theoretical models, the closer we will get to revealing the true nature of neutron stars."

Astronomers expect the next generation of gravitational wave observatories to image thousands of new binary neutron star systems in unprecedented detail. More precise observations will help scientists use the new models to gain insights into the makeup and evolution of neutron stars.

"The information from this initial event was limited as there was quite a lot of background noise that made the signal difficult to isolate," said Pratten. "With more sophisticated instruments we can measure the frequencies of these oscillations much more precisely and this should start to yield some really interesting insights."