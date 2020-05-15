May 15 (UPI) -- The otherwise solitary pine marten prefers neighbors, but only if the neighbors keep their distance.

During a three-year period, researchers captured and relocated more than three dozen pine martens from Scotland to a wilderness preserve in Wales. The team used mini radio-transmitter collars to see how the predators adapted to their new home.

The data showed pine martens were quicker to settle into new homes if there were neighbors around.

The first batch of pine martens released in the Welsh wilderness took more than two weeks to explore their new home before settling into solitary territories. The newcomers tended to settle close to their release point.

The subsequent batch of pine martens settled more quickly, most within in a week, but established their homes farther from the release point.

"Although they defend solitary territories vigorously, pine martens depend on their neighbors when deciding where to set up home," Cat McNicol, an environmental scientist at the University of Exeter, said in a news release. "Releasing martens near to others promoted rapid settlement."

"Using scent-marking as their main way of communication, newly released martens can figure out which bits of woodland are occupied by other individuals and then set up home nearby," McNicol said. "This behavior results in a patchwork-quilt of new territories spreading across the Welsh countryside."

McNicol and her colleagues published their findings this week in the journal Ecology and Evolution.

Pine martens are small cat-like predators that prowl large swaths of territory. Their range stretches an average of 2,350 acres. According to researchers, pine marten relocation efforts are producing excellent results. The predators are thriving in the woodlands of Wales, where they're finding plenty of voles and mice to eat.

In an earlier study, McNicol determined the presence of pine martens has helped curb the number of invasive gray squirrels in Britain.

"The martens created a 'landscape of fear' for the grey squirrels, changing their behavior to avoid predation," McNicol said.