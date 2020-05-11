Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo craft will depart the International Space Station on Monday. File Photo courtesy of NASA

May 11 (UPI) -- NASA and Northrop Grumman plan to bring a Cygnus cargo space capsule back into Earth's atmosphere from the International Space Station on Monday, and to destroy it on re-entry two weeks later.

The capsule is scheduled to depart the space station about noon EDT, carrying trash, satellites and experiments on how fire behaves in microgravity. After two weeks in orbit, Northrop flight controllers will send signals to the capsule to make it descend into a fiery, destructive re-entry.

Northrop designed the Cygnus capsule to accept trash from the space station after delivering cargo, and to burn up in the atmosphere after leaving.

Because the last leg of the unmanned Cygnus is doomed, anyway, NASA researcher Gary Ruff said it is "the perfect vehicle for us to do what we really want to do, which is burn larger samples."

"It goes away and nobody's on it," Ruff said.

The capsule, named after the first African-American astronaut Robert H. Lawrence, arrived at the space station Feb. 18 after being launched aboard an Antares rocket from Virginia with supplies and science experiments.

The departure of the capsule from the space station is automatic, initiated by ground control, with observation from astronaut Chris Cassidy aboard the space station.

The capsule carried 8,000 pounds of science experiments, crew supplies and hardware to the space station.