NASA announced Thursday three companies will build Artemis mission lunar landers to carry astronauts. File photo courtesy of NASA

NASA chose Blue Origin to build the lunar lander shown in this sketch. Photo courtesy of Blue Origin

April 30 (UPI) -- SpaceX, Blue Origin and Huntsville, Ala.-based Dynetics will build human lunar landing systems for its planned Artemis moon landing program, NASA announced Thursday.

Artemis is a mission to land the first woman and next man on the surface of the moon by 2024. The total combined value for all awarded contracts is $967 million for the 10-month base period.

"This is the first time since the Apollo era that NASA has direct funding for a human landing system, and now we have companies on contract to do the work for the Artemis program," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

According to NASA, Blue Origin of Kent, Wash., will develop a three-stage lander to be launched on its own New Glenn rocket and the United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket. Both rockets are being developed.

Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, will work with Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper on the lander.

Dynetics' lander will provide ascent and descent capabilities and also is planned to be launched on the Vulcan. Dynetics is a tech and engineering firm and a subsidiary of Leidos.

Elon Musk's SpaceX, based in Hawthorne, Calif., is developing the Starship, a fully integrated lander intended for launch on the Starship Super Heavy rocket.

Bridenstine said Thursday that the initial moon landings will occur without NASA's planned lunar Gateway.