Based on an analysis of rocks from the Pilbara Craton in Australia, Earth's tectonic plates began to move at least 3.2 billion years ago. Photo by Wikimedia

April 22 (UPI) -- Clues hiding in ancient rocks from Australia and South Africa suggest Earth's tectonic plates began shifting earlier than scientists previously thought.

While some geologists have estimated that tectonic shifts emerged some 4 billion years ago, many estimate the process first began just 1 billion years ago. New analysis, published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, suggests Earth's tectonic plates began to move at least 3.2 billion years ago.

"To get plate tectonics started, it's thought that two conditions have to be satisfied," Alec Brenner, Harvard graduate student and one of the paper's lead authors, told UPI in an email. "One is that the crust needs to 'feel' the friction of the mantle flowing and moving underneath it. This 'mantle traction' is one of the major driving forces behind plate tectonics."

"The other is that the crust needs to be relatively strong -- except between plates -- so that the plates hold together as they move around on Earth's surface," Brenner said.

Early Earth's interior was likely hotter than it is today, likely limiting the mechanical strength of the planet's crust. For geologists, figuring out exactly when conditions became favorable for plate tectonics has proven difficult.

Ancient rock samples from Earth's interior are so rare they are virtually nonexistent. Ancient rocks forged closer to the surface are also hard to come by.

"Rocks of any kind that formed during the first half of Earth's history cover less than five percent of the surface today," Brenner said. "Those that remain have been pummeled by three billion years of geologic history, so studying them can raise questions about whether the information they preserve is truly ancient or related to more recent reprocessing."

Analysis of ancient rocks has previously produced a wide range of possibilities for when plates first started to shift, but new technologies -- specifically, a device called the Quantum Diamond Microscope -- allowed Brenner and his research partners to more precisely measure the magnetic history of ancient rock samples sourced from Australia and South Africa.

The Quantum Diamond Microscope, developed by physicists at Harvard, can capture high-resolution magnetic images of rock samples.

"This allows us to pinpoint exactly what magnetic mineral grains are those that preserve the magnetic field," Brenner said. "The placement and relationships between these magnetic minerals and those around them tell us a great deal about how and when they formed, and in this case that analysis indicated the magnetic minerals formed shortly after the rocks erupted onto the ancient seafloor. This confirmed that our results were truly telling us about the early Earth."

Scientists used the microscope, as well as magnetometers and demagnetizing equipment, to trace the history of 3.5-billion-year-old rock cores drilled from Pilbara Craton in Western Australia.

By comparing the magnetic history of the rock samples to those of nearby rocks that have been previously demagnetized by scientists, Brenner and his colleagues were able to estimate how much the ancient rocks shifted. The data showed the crust was moving 2.5 centimeters a year some 3.2 billion years ago.

"The success of this study was thanks to a mix of careful field work planning, new magnetic microscopy techniques and luck," Brenner said. "Selecting the right rocks to sample -- based on the reports of other geologists -- goes a long way toward making sure we focus on rocks that are well-preserved and are of the correct age."

Understanding the origins of Earth's tectonic activity is essential for understanding the planet's evolution. The movement of Earth's tectonic plates produced mountains and accelerated weathering and other geochemical processes that helped stabilized Earth's climate, ultimately paving the way for the development of life.

For planetary scientists working to understand the evolution of faraway planets -- and gauge the possibility of alien life -- an improved understanding of Earth's early geologic history would be extremely helpful.

Moving forward, Brenner and his research partners hope additional magnetic analysis of ancient rock samples will offer additional clues as to how plate movements varied during the earliest days of tectonic shifts.

"We've sampled and started analyzing many more volcanic rocks from both the Pilbara Craton in Australia and the Kaapvaal Craton in South Africa," Brenner said. "Each of these cratons is a stable, ancient piece of crust that held together over the last 3-plus billion years. We hope to get a sense for the motion of each craton over the period from 3.5 to 3.2 billion years ago, when the first life was evolving and when plate tectonics is still in question."