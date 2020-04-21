Meteor showers like the Lyrids look a bit different from the vantage of the International Space Station. Photo by NASA

April 21 (UPI) -- The Lyrid meteor shower is expected to peak overnight as Tuesday becomes Wednesday, with the best viewing occurring between midnight and dawn.

At their peak, the meteor shower will produce between 15 and 20 meteors per hour -- an admittedly modest show, but a show nonetheless. To catch them, look toward the constellation Lyra the Harp, not far from an especially bright star known as Vega.

Luckily, tonight's meteor shower won't be spoiled by lunar light, as the moon is nearly brand new, appearing only as the slimmest of crescents.

According to Universe Today, the Lyrids are one of the oldest documented meteor showers. As early as 687 BC, Chinese historians noted that during the fourth month of the year, the "stars fell like rain."

Meteor showers are caused by the intersection of Earth's orbit with the trail of debris left by the comets and asteroids. When the bits of rock, ice and dust left behind by a larger object collide with Earth's atmosphere, they burn up, creating bright streaks across the night sky.

"The pieces of space debris that interact with our atmosphere to create the Lyrids originate from comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher," according to NASA. "Comet Thatcher was discovered on 5 April 1861 by A. E. Thatcher."

Every few decades, the Lyrids surprise with peaks of between 100 and 250 meteors per hour. Astronomers estimate the Earth collides with these denser pockets of comet fragments every 60 years or so. This year's shower is expected to be modest.

What the meteors lack in abundance they make up for with appearance. Many Lyrid meteors leave glowing wake of ionized gas. These trails sometimes glimmer for several seconds after the meteor has disappeared.

For would-be sky watchers thwarted by clouds -- or stay-at-home orders as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic -- a live stream will be offered by ComsoSapiens beginning at midnight tonight.